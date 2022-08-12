New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are planning their first in-person meeting since Biden took office in Southeast Asia in November, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The trip will be Xi’s first foreign trip in three years and comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing following China’s escalation of aggression against Taiwan.

Geopolitical ties between the two superpowers have been strained for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trade war and pressure from the West to address gross human rights abuses.

According to the report, the leaders of the Group of 20 will meet in Indonesia in mid-November.

National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell did not confirm any details about the meeting, but said, “I can confirm that the two leaders discussed and agreed to a face-to-face meeting during their recent call when they last spoke. Their teams will follow up to sort out the specifics.”

“We don’t have anything else in terms of time or place details,” he added.

