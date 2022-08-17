New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Since President Biden took office, Democrats have spent about $3.8 trillion on their top agenda items — which they believe will help them in the 2022 midterms, but which Republicans say is general tax and spending legislation that will hurt the economy.

“Democrats, even in this tough situation — a 50-50 polarization — can actually get things done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said after Democrats passed their inflation-reduction legislation this month. “Democrats are actually going to see things that matter to them, mainstream things that matter to people.”

“No matter what they call their legislation, Democrats in Washington are addicted to spending your money,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital. “When Democrats said their multitrillion spending bill would ‘protect’ the economy – it did the opposite by fueling historic inflation and hurting every family’s budget.

“Now Democrats say their latest spending bill, which raises taxes during a recession, will ‘mitigate’ the impact of their failures,” Gilmartin said. “It’s clear that Americans want a new direction to get our country back on track.”

Dems didn’t say that spending the bill would reduce inflation, and that maintaining it would reduce energy and health care costs

The most expensive of the Democrats’ major pieces of legislation is their first — the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP). It was followed by a bipartisan infrastructure bill in 2021, supported by all Democrats and a small number of Republicans, and would cost $1.2 trillion in new and baseline spending.

They stalled for more than a year as Democrats struggled to reach an agreement on their Build Back Better reconciliation bill and made little progress on other priorities.

But over the summer, they managed to pass a $280 billion bill to compete with China and a $20 billion gun control bill. The gun bill has some GOP support. Finally, they passed the Inflation Reduction Act — a reconciliation renewal of Build Back Better — estimated to cost between $430 billion and $480 billion In combined spending and tax credits.

President Biden signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

“For a while, people doubted that anything was going to happen,” Biden said. “We are in a season of substance. … Today is part of an extraordinary story written by this administration and our brave friends in Congress.”

Democrats Defend IRS Funds Included in Inflation Cut Act, Agents’ Claim Rejected by GOP ‘Army’

In total, Democrats’ biggest agenda items are roughly $3.8 trillion or more in new spending over two years.

Democrats haven’t achieved all of their fiscal agenda, which includes trillions in proposed spending. But what they’ve accomplished, they say, will help in the midterms.

“While Democrats are delivering landmark legislation in areas of enormous bipartisan public support, House Republicans are descending deeper and deeper into an extreme MAGA echo chamber that mainstream America doesn’t understand,” Henry Connelly, D-Calif., a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told Fox News Digital. “Somehow, in the last few weeks, the House GOP leadership has managed to vote on the same side as the Chinese Communist Party, Big Pharma and the wealthy tax cheats, while opposing health care for sick veterans and birth control.”

Even some Republicans acknowledge the success of the Democrats in late passage of their agenda — an agenda they blame for nearly half of inflation widely attributed to the American rescue plan and other Democrat spending.

“Schumer had the longest 50-50 Senate in history. And he was able to get virtually all of their signature priorities,” said R-Mo., as Democrats neared passage. Sen. Josh Hawley said in frustration. Inflation Reduction Act. “And by the way, with the most unpopular president in my lifetime … and often with Republican help. It’s really quite unusual.”

The analysis suggested that the inflation reduction legislation would reduce annual inflation by just 0.1 percentage points

Some of them were passed with GOP help, notably the gun bill and the infrastructure bill, Hawley lamented. And the overall deficit impact of Democrats’ spending will be partially offset by revenue raisers in the bills. For example, the Democrats’ reconciliation bill is expected to raise more than $700 billion in tax revenue.

But R Street Institute policy director Jonathan Bydlak told Fox News Digital that these pale in comparison to Democrats’ historical spending of taxpayer dollars.

“Obviously, the cost increase is dramatic,” he said. “This is the trend that all presidents and all Congresses have followed. … There may be efforts around the margin to reduce the deficit. But when you’re talking about multitrillion-dollar increases in new spending, it’s not really drastic.”

Republicans aren’t innocent when it comes to spending when they’re in power, Bydlock said.

“If you sort out the estimates provided by the Congressional Budget Office, Trump signed only $580 billion into law in his first two years,” Bydluck said. “To put that in context, it’s comparable to what we’ve seen [on average for each two-year Congress] During the last six years of Obama’s presidency.”

That number exploded during the COVID-19 crisis, when former President Donald Trump and a divided Congress approved several trillion dollars in emergency spending. “Literally the Trump presidency has spent more in four years than Obama spent in eight,” Bydluck said.

But even as the pandemic crisis phase is waning, Democrats have not dialed back on spending when they take office in 2021.

“The big signature wins of the Biden presidency until recently have been two things,” Bydluck said, referring to the rescue plan and the infrastructure bill. “Those two bills alone literally put Biden on track to spend more in his first year than Trump spent his entire time in office. … We’re close to where Biden spent his two years in office. Trump’s last two years in office, which includes all of his … various Covid packages.

Bydlock added: “There’s a difference between spending at the height of the pandemic when we were basically seeing a huge drop in demand, and spending now when we’re seeing rampant inflation.”