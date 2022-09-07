New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss ended her first day on Wednesday after a congratulatory call with President Joe Biden, leaving the state of relations between the UK and the US uncertain due to the two leaders’ opposing platforms. problems.

Biden and Truss spoke by phone on Tuesday, with the president praising Truss’ victory and the two countries’ “special relationship.” A handout from the White House said the two leaders stressed the need to further strengthen that relationship while also cooperating on “global challenges” such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, challenges from China and preventing Iran from reaching a nuclear deal.

“There are issues we need to work on, as they always are,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”

The leaders touched on the Northern Ireland Protocol, a hot-button topic given Truss and Biden’s contrasting views on the matter. UK leaders are currently calling for a renegotiation of the original proposal to leave Northern Ireland in the European Union’s single market alongside the Republic of Ireland.

Truss has previously proposed legislation to replace the original plan, which some unionists believe is backed by their view that the current proposal would weaken Northern Ireland’s position.

But Biden, along with others in Washington, said the move would jeopardize decades of peace between Northern Ireland and Ireland. The White House handout did not detail what the two leaders touched on regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, but international experts, as well as sources close to Truss, expressed disappointment with Biden’s stance on the matter.

“The White House has been very helpful on Northern Ireland, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has made several threats to Great Britain about sinking the US-UK trade deal because of the Northern Ireland issue,” Niall Gardiner, a former adviser to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, told Fox News Digital earlier this week. Said.

An official “Introduction [Truss’] Thinking” Bloomberg Truss said she was frustrated by Biden’s stance on the issue, saying the US should stay out of it given the domestic nature of the talks.

Biden and Truss, however, have established that they will work together to fight economic problems with Russia as a result of the war on Ukraine.

“I look forward to further strengthening the special relationship between our countries and working closely together on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression,” Biden tweeted.

A meeting between Truss and Biden could be on the horizon given Boris Johnson’s visit to Washington DC nearly a year ago. No details have been released yet, but an in-person meeting is expected to take place closer to the UN’s September General Assembly in New York.