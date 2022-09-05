New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Biden attacked “MAGA” GOP members of Congress during a Labor Day speech in Wisconsin on Monday as the president made his broad move against Republicans ahead of the midterms.

“I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology,” Biden said at a rally in Milwaukee. “I know because I’ve been able to work with mainstream Republicans throughout my career.”

Biden added: “But the very MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to retreat with anger, violence, hatred and division.”

Biden Says ‘Maga Republicans’ Are Threatening Democracy As He And Dems Broke Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Midterms

The comments continue a theme of the president’s backlash against his political opponents, and the upcoming elections and Democrats feeling some campaign momentum. Biden recently accused Republicans of embracing “quasi-fascism” and gave a major speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, claiming that “equality and democracy are under attack” by Republicans.

Biden also said on Thursday that not all Republicans, “even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans.” But, he said, the GOP overall is “dominated, driven and Fear of Donald Trump p and MAGA Republicans.”

And the president returned to those attacks in Wisconsin on Monday, with a more specific target: vulnerable Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Biden labeled Johnson one of the “MAGA Republicans, far-right, Trumpies” by linking the 2020 election to stolen and January 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol with some false Republican claims.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans not only threaten our personal rights and our economic security. They embrace political violence,” Biden said.

“Sen. Johnson said it was a peaceful protest,” Biden added on Jan. 6. “Have you seen the video of what happened that day? Heard the stories of members of both the Congress and the danger parties. They were thrown in? The police were attacked and assaulted, speared with flagpoles, sprayed with maces, knocked down, dragged, brutalized. “

Biden spoke with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott, R-Fla. attacked Johnson on his plan, which would sunset federal law five years later. The president said it would jeopardize programs like Medicare and Social Security, and he accused Johnson of wanting to “save” those programs.

“Read the Republican campaign plan, the Senate campaign they put together this year. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida heads that committee,” the president said. “They require Congress to vote on the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid every five years.”

Democrats believe the path to success in the midterms involves a dual emphasis on social issues, including red states’ abortion laws and voter revulsion against former President Donald Trump.

Referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, Biden said in a speech Thursday that “the military is determined to take this country back.” “America is backwards where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraceptives, no right to marry the one you love.”

Meanwhile, Republicans say rising inflation and the economy are midterm issues. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attacked Democrats on several issues, including inflation, in a speech before Biden’s Thursday speech.

“How many of you can afford to give up a month’s income? I’m not betting there aren’t many,” McCarthy said while attending a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia. “But if you’ve had a steady salary for the past year, your income has been taken away for more than a month.”

McCarthy added: “The Democrats have total control in Washington. … So, let me ask you this: How did they do it?”