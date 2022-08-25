New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new federal rule designed to crack down on “ghost guns,” or privately assembled firearms, went into effect Wednesday, the Justice Department announced.

“These guns are often sold as build-your-own kits that contain all or nearly all the parts needed to quickly build an undetected firearm. And anyone can sell or buy these guns without a background check,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. on wednesday

“Today that changes. This rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable firearms. It will help ensure that law enforcement officers can retrieve the information they need to solve crimes. And it will help reduce the number of untraceables. Guns are flooding our communities.”

The rule, titled “Definition of “Frame or Receiver” and Identification of Firearms” in the Federal Register, clarifies which parts of a firearm must be identified by a serial number, mandates the implementation of background checks on homemade kits, and requires gun retailers to retain records longer.

OHIO GOV DEWINE SIGNS BILL ALLOWS PEOPLE TO CARRY CONCEALED WEAPONS WITHOUT A PERMIT

The rule was created by the Biden administration as part of an effort to crack down on crime.

“The United States Department of Justice is making it illegal for a business to manufacture these without a serial number,” Biden said in April when he first announced the new rules. “These guns are the weapons of choice for many criminals.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to the DOJ, from 2016 to 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained more than 45,000 privately manufactured firearms from law enforcement.