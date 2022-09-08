New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration is poised to place vending machines stocked with drug paraphernalia and other paraphernalia in rural Kentucky to help reduce the stigma of drug use and prevent the spread of HIV.

According to a grant awarded last month by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the “outreach service” kiosks will be supplied with injection equipment, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, hygiene kits, condoms.

“Interest in discount kiosks is growing across the country, and the proposed project will provide critical and timely data to inform scale-up of this model, particularly in rural areas of the country that are severely affected by the harms associated with substance use,” the grant said.

Grant notes that previous harm reduction methods such as Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) have failed because of the stigma associated with them.

Arizona border officials find 102k fentanyl pills, 14 pounds of fentanyl powder hidden in ice chest

The Biden administration first mentioned the experiment August 31 press releaseThe FY 2023 budget request to Congress calls for a $3.2 billion increase in funding for critical public health interventions.

The Washington Free Beacon was the first outlet to report on the Kentucky Outreach Service kiosk.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Beacon reported in February that the Biden administration would fund the distribution of crack pipes through a $30 million Health and Human Services grant program that reimburses local governments and organizations that provide safe “smoking kits” in the name of promoting racial equity and the safe drug. Use for addicts.