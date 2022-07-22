New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. explained the TSA policy that allows illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as identification to fly and said they are demanding answers from the agency.

Sen. Josh Hawley: Here’s the thing: This administration is showing complete and utter disregard for the public Law abiding citizens of the United States. What they’re telling us is to wait in the longest lines ever, be subjected to all sorts of random checks and invasive procedures, and have your stuff confiscated. But if You are an illegal alienAnd you’ve committed a crime and you have an arrest warrant, come straight to the front of the line and Go directly to the plane And as you said, the TSA administrators said today that there will be a thousand illegal aliens able to use their arrest warrants just to get on a plane this calendar year alone.

TSA chief says ‘under 1,000’ illegal immigrants allowed to board planes with warrant as ID

That’s the message the administration is sending, that if you obey the law, you’re basically fine. The message to law abiding citizens is that you are dirty, do as you are told, you stand there, you wait. But hey, if you’re a criminal, we’re fine with that Because they want to normalize crime, Tucker. They’re going to normalize illegal immigration, they want to normalize riots, and all that stuff, and my favorite part of the hearing is what some of the TSA administrators said, who care about people who might endanger flights. to be There is a confirmed criminal and an arrest warrant Isn’t danger in the air? He looked at me blankly and said it wasn’t my problem, apparently it was the American people’s problem.

