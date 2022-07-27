Biden administration launches Heat.gov, announces actions to reduce electricity costs affected by high temperatures in US

Washington- US As extreme heat continues to affect the U.S., the Biden administration launched a new website on Tuesday to help people understand how the heat is affecting them.

heat.gov A “one-stop hub” to help Americans navigate their heat and health, according to the White House.

The administration also announced on Wednesday that it is taking measures to reduce the cost of electricity bills for working families.

Some of the actions to reduce the cost of power bills include connecting households to low-cost solar power and launching a new initiative that will help small rural housing authorities make “money-saving energy efficiency upgrades”. In a White House fact sheet.

More than 600 people die each year from heatstroke in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, heat alerts were placed in 28 states across the country, from California to New Hampshire.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Heat.gov website.

What is Heat.Gov?

Heat.gov is a website that serves as the main source of heat and health news for the nation. The site also provides maps, data and information from across federal agencies to help communities. The aim is not only to inform people, but also help guide them through the necessary steps they can take to prepare for extreme heat weather.

What resources does Heat.gov provide?

When you go to the website, you can expect to see graphics that show how many people around the country are currently under heat advisories, watches and warnings. The site also has a tab that explains which groups of people are more likely to suffer from extreme heat.

You can also find out how to prepare and plan for extreme heat. This website provides information from various agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Weather Service, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Who is most affected by extreme heat?

Native American, black communities and people in rural areas are disproportionately affected by extreme heat. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to the CDC reports, older people are also more likely to be affected by heat stress because their bodies do not adjust to different temperatures as well as the bodies of young people. Additionally, they are more likely to have medical conditions that alter the body’s normal responses to heat, According to the CDC.

People with chronic conditions such as heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation and obesity are also at increased risk of heat-related illness.

Who are Heat.gov’s partners?

Heat.gov is a collaboration of federal government partners in the National Integrated Heat Health Information System, according to the White House. Those agencies include:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Environmental Protection Agency

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Veterans Affairs

US Forest Service

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

