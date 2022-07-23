Biden administration increases monkeypox testing and vaccines. Here’s what to know

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is ramping up vaccines and testing for monkeypox as cases rise across the country.

More than 2,500 Americans have been infected with monkeypox as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Globally, there have been more than 16,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

“We have taken a comprehensive approach to this outbreak that we have not seen before in the United States,” said White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha.

As of Friday, the Biden administration had shipped 300,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine across the country, Jha said. Overall, the US Department of Health and Human Services has made 374,000 vaccine doses available to order and distributed 191,000 of those doses free of charge to state and city health departments, HHS said Thursday.

The Biden administration has increased its capacity to test for monkeypox to 80,000 tests per week. When the outbreak first began, only 6,000 tests were available per week.

Jha emphasized that the outbreak is not just a local problem but a global one.

Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC’s Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, said 99% of reported cases are from people who have had male-to-male sexual contact.

The monkeypox outbreak comes on the heels of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jha stressed that the main difference between the two is that monkeypox has been around for 40 years.

However, some cities and states have faced problems of not having enough vaccines and being overwhelmed by outbreaks.

Jha said HHS is weighing whether to declare a public health emergency. They are looking at how the response can be enhanced and whether it will help in emergency response.

“This is not a new virus,” Jha said. “We have known about this virus for four decades. We’ve built a lot of capacity in response and we’re accelerating it to make sure we can put our arms around this virus and really get it fully under control.

McQuiston said that while the spread of monkeypox is in the demographic of gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, the epidemic can spread to other demographics.

“While this outbreak is spreading within a particular social network right now, I think we’ve sent the message from the beginning that there can be cases outside of that network and we need to be alert to that and be prepared to respond,” McQuisten said. said .

