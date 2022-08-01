New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration convened legal experts on Friday to discuss ways to protect access to reproductive health care services in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The White House on Monday released a readout of the first meeting with legal experts, lawyers and more to “encourage strong advocates” with White House Counsel Stuart DeLeary, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Representation of patients, providers and third parties lawfully seeking or providing reproductive health care services nationwide.”

The meeting was part of President Biden’s July 8 executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services, after the Supreme Court ruled to return the issue of abortion to the states after nearly 50 years.

The high court’s decision “already has devastating consequences,” the White House said Monday, citing multiple states where “abortion is illegal or severely restricted.”

Biden says Scotts, GOP ‘don’t have a clue’ about ‘power of American women, but they’re going to find out’

“Patients seeking reproductive care, as well as the providers who treat them, face an uncertain landscape of laws,” the White House said.

Friday’s meeting, according to the White House, connected the pro bono legal community to the reproductive rights, health and justice community.

Garland, during the meeting, emphasized that the Justice Department is “working tirelessly to protect access to reproductive services” in recognition of the “crisis.” The DOJ “will look at every tool we have to validate those protections,” Garland said.

And Gupta emphasized, “It will take all of us — public prosecutors, private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, public interest organizations — to do everything we can to protect access to reproductive health care and provide patients, providers and strong legal representation. Third parties are needed.”

Delery said at the conference that “advocates across the country can help turn the tide,” while Emhoff closed the events by calling on advocates to join the fight to protect reproductive rights and bring justice to women.

Biden last month signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception; protecting patients’ privacy and their access to information; promote the safety and security of patients, providers and clinics; and coordinate the implementation of federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.

Biden warns of nationwide abortion ban if Republicans take majority in Congress: ‘The choice is clear’

The Biden administration announced last month that the Department of Health and Human Services will take additional action to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medications approved by the FDA as safe and effective.

The department is also ready to take additional steps to expand access to emergency contraception and “long-acting reversible contraception such as intrauterine devices (IUDs).”

Biden, without signing the executive order, Roe v. Congress was called upon to codify Wade’s protections into federal law.

Last month, Biden said the filibuster “should not stand in the way” of passing that type of legislation.

Biden previously called on Congress to codify Roe following the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling, but he did not call for an end to the filibuster. Biden has only previously called for an end to the measure in his bid to pass voting reforms, which was unsuccessful.

A filibuster is the 60-vote threshold in the Senate that is required before a piece of legislation can be voted up or down.

If Democrats want to set a new filibuster precedent, they can do so with 51 votes — all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus, with Vice President Harris breaking a tie.

“But, right now, we don’t have the votes in the Senate to change the filibuster,” Biden said, stressing that Democrats need more lawmakers elected in November “to bring this bill to my desk.”

“So, the choice is clear,” Biden said. “Elect senators and representatives who codify Roe, or Republicans … will try to ban abortions nationwide. Nationwide.”

“It’s going to happen after November one way or another,” he warned.