A report said the Biden administration would consider “litigation options” this week against Republican governors sending immigrants across the border to Democratic cities.

Axios reports that Friday’s meeting, which includes officials from the Departments of Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense, as well as the White House, will also discuss other border issues amid the record number of immigrants entering the country illegally.

The meeting was scheduled before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two chartered flights of migrants to wealthy Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent busloads of migrants across the border months later. Like New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday.

Democrats have condemned turning immigrants into political theater.

President Biden said Thursday: “Republicans are playing politics with people, using them as props. What they’re doing is wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless.”

Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala, Biden continued, “We have a process for handling immigrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane.” “Republican officials should not interfere with that process by making these political maneuvers.”

Republicans have said all immigrants must ride the bus voluntarily, and many say they are grateful for the free ride, but others say they feel they are being sent to cities other than where they came from.

“We’re not a ‘sanctuary’ state, and it’s best to go to a ‘sanctuary’ jurisdiction, and yes, we’ll help facilitate that transition so you can go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday.

“Biden flies people up in the middle of the night, drops them all over this country. There’s no warning about any of this, and when Trump was president all the people in DC and New York beat their chests, saying they’re so proud. Be ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions saying how bad it is to have a secure border. That Even a small fraction of what border towns deal with every day is brought before them. [door] They were all suddenly distraught and very upset that this was happening.”

He claims it shows the Democrats’ “virtue-signaling fraud.”

DeSantis said the Florida government has funds available to bus illegal immigrants from outside his state

In a statement Thursday, Abbott said, “The Biden-Harris administration continues to ignore and deny the historic crisis on our southern border that has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for nearly two years.”

“Our border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open-border policies she helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.'”

Conservatives blamed Harris for skirting the border even after Harris was tasked with looking into the “root causes” of illegal immigration soon after taking office.

Amid pressure from all sides, Harris visited the border near El Paso, Texas, in June 2021, but has not returned since.