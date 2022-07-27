Biden administration backs big cat bill pushed by ‘Tiger King’ star Carol Baskin

The bill, long supported by “Tiger King” star Carol Baskin, officially received the support of President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday.

Rap. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) and Sen. The “Big Cat Public Safety Act,” introduced by Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), would prohibit unlicensed individuals from keeping big cats — such as tigers, cheetahs and jaguars. Accordingly, restrict direct contact between the public and large cats, including kittens A formal statement of administrative policy was released by the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday.

“The administration supports HR 263, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would build on existing laws that protect big cats such as tigers, cheetahs, jaguars and other wild animals living in captivity in the United States,” the statement read.

Lawmakers who introduced the bill cited the Netflix series “Tiger King” as helping raise awareness about the dangers of private big cat ownership.

“The range of big cats, including tigers, lions, and leopards, as well as their cubs, lives throughout the United States, and private ownership of these animals presents extreme risks to the individuals who keep them, the general public, and the animals themselves,” it reads. April 2021 statement from Blumenthal.

Baskin, who rose to fame with her role in “Tiger King” in March 2020, has long supported the move. A post shared on the website of her organization Big Cat Rescue on Tuesday described it as “the most important big cat bill ever”. The group has called for a ban on puppy farming for more than two decades. According to the New York Times.

The “Tiger King” star is not alone in his support of the bill. Animal rights groups viz Animal Legal Defense Fund And PETA have also called for its passage.

“While some states have restricted or prohibited private possession of certain wild animals, other states have virtually no regulations. The Big Cat Public Safety Act addresses this gap and prohibits private ownership of big cats,” the Animal Legal Defense Fund wrote in a . June statement. “Big cats belong in the wild or, in situations where captive animals cannot be safely returned to the wild for long, in official sanctuaries equipped to meet their complex physical and psychological needs.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Richard Burr of North Carolina, Democratic Sen. of Delaware. Tom Carper and Republican Rep. of Pennsylvania. Brian Fitzpatrick is co-sponsoring the bill in each chamber.