According to reports, the Biden administration may declare monkeypox a public health emergency in the coming days.

An announcement could be made by the end of this week, sources familiar with the matter told Politico. Such an announcement will be made by Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), headed by Secretary Javier Becerra.

Declaring a state of emergency gives HHS access to additional funding and increases its staff to address the problem. Becerra is expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning on the monkey disease.

The report comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international outbreak of monkeypox virus a global health emergency.

Officials in America are raising the alarm over monkeypox. Health departments in San Francisco and other major cities say they still don’t have enough vaccine shots to meet demand.

California lawmaker Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, issued a statement urging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

“Unfortunately, because our federal government was unable to act quickly enough to obtain the vaccine supplies needed to contain the outbreak, we are now in a public health emergency that is only going to get worse,” Weiner said. “As gay and bi men and trans people are increasingly affected, it is sadly clear that we are being left behind once again.”

The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also be spread by touching linen used by someone who is infected. Most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men, although health officials stress that anyone can catch the virus.

