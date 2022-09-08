New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration published its final rule on Wednesday on the forms of government assistance legal immigrants who are not ineligible for a green card, including food stamps and Medicaid, can receive.

The rule, which takes effect in December, codifies guidelines put in place under the Clinton administration and departs significantly from the Trump-era rule issued in 2019, which significantly expanded the forms of welfare that recognize immigrants. A “public charge.”

“Public charge” is a long-standing concept in immigration law and refers to someone who is likely to be dependent on government assistance — a condition for denying someone immigration status.

Biden’s rule means that green card applicants are considered a public charge only if they are “at any time likely to be primarily dependent on the government” for assistance. Reliance on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), cash assistance under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and state, tribal, and local cash assistance for income maintenance are still considered when making that assessment.

DHS Proposes Rule to Ignore Immigrants' Snap, Chip, Medicaid Use When Considering Green Card Applications

However, immigrants can still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or benefits excluded by the Trump-era administration, including food stamps, housing vouchers and Medicaid benefits. The Trump administration, which is no longer in effect, defined a “public charge” as an immigrant receiving one or more designated public benefits for more than 12 months in a 36-month period.

Trump officials said the rule promotes self-sufficiency and protects US taxpayers from foreign nationals relying on public benefits. But the Biden administration says it is not in line with American values.

The Supreme Court rejected the states' appeal on the 'Public Charge Rule'

“The principle that drives this is an old American value, and that is self-sufficiency,” Ken Cuccinelli, former acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), told Fox News Digital. Interview in 2019 .

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Wednesday that the new rule “ensures the fair and humane treatment of legal immigrants and their US citizen family members.”

“Consistent with America’s founding values, we do not penalize individuals for choosing to access health benefits and other related government services available to them,” he said.

This rule does not affect illegal immigrants and applies primarily to immigrants who came to the US legally and certain types of temporary visas and public charge assessments applying for permanent residence in the US as refugees, asylum seekers, and not made temporary. Protected Status (TPS) recipients and others.

DHS said it would conduct “public outreach” to reduce what it described as the “chilling effects” of the Trump-era rule on those seeking government assistance.