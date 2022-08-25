New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Biden administration continued to dodge questions about how much his student loan handout would cost, saying, “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

The response came from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when asked Thursday about the massive plan to curb college debt.

“You could say, ‘How much would it cost if everyone who was eligible applied,'” a reporter was heard asking Jean-Pierre at a press conference.

“We don’t have a number to share at this time,” she replied. “It’s a process that we need to look at before we can answer that question. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

During the briefing, Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House could not say exactly how much the handout would cost. The cost of the program depends on borrowers and the nature of their loans, she said. Watchdog groups say Biden’s plan Cost to taxpayers Up to $600 billion over the next 10 years.

“All of this, when it comes to spending, depends on how many of the canceled loans are actually repaid,” Jean-Pierre said. “It depends on how many borrowers take this opportunity before we get a real understanding.”

Jean-Pierre said the cost could be offset by deficit reduction, which is included among other Biden administration priorities. She told reporters that the bill “will not be fully paid for” internally, as past White House initiatives have been. Resumption of loan repayments After being paused from 2020.

On Wednesday, Biden announced a massive handout of at least $10,000 in loan relief to some student loan borrowers. The White House said Wednesday that up to 20 million borrowers could have their loans canceled.

By resuming student loan payments that were frozen during the COVID pandemic, Biden said at the White House on Wednesday that “at the same time as we provide targeted relief,” his administration is taking a “fiscally responsible course.”

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently stands at $30.7 trillion.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.