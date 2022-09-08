New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States will provide a total of $2 billion in additional military funding to Ukraine and 18 other European countries facing threats from Russia, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday.

The administration said the package focuses on long-term military support rather than ammunition and equipment, which has been included in past aid packages. Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken made the announcement Thursday morning, minutes after Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced a separate $675 million military equipment package for Ukraine.

Austin met with Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group in Germany on Thursday. That package includes more conventional military aid, including artillery ammunition, Humvees and armored ambulances.

The packages add up to more than $15 billion in total US military aid to Ukraine since President Biden took office.

Ukraine funding bill: 11 Republican senators break with party leadership, oppose $40 billion in aid

Months After Saying ‘Can’t Stay In Power’, Biden Says We Won’t Try To Remove Putin

The packages arrived amid heavy fighting around Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces seized in the early weeks of their offensive.

United Nations officials say both countries are facing a disaster at the plant. An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team inspected the facility this week and found extensive damage from shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed the other for damaging the facility.

“The first important security pillar of any nuclear facility should not be to breach its physical integrity.” IAEA Director General Raffaele Grassi Tuesday said. “And unfortunately … it happened. It happened and it continues to happen. Physical assault, knowingly or unknowingly – the hits this facility has taken and I have personally seen and assessed with my experts – is simply unacceptable.”

Click to get the Fox News app

Grossi called for a demilitarized zone around the power plant. Ukraine has called for United Nations peacekeeping forces to be deployed to the facility to secure such a zone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.