With the November midterm elections less than nine weeks away and Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate on the line, President Biden is set to make a short trip from the White House to nearby National Harbor in Maryland on Thursday evening. , he will speak at the Democratic National Committee reception.

The president’s participation at the DNC meeting came amid rhetoric from Biden targeting “MAGA Republicans” who he argued had embraced “semi-fascism” because of their continued loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The president’s more aggressive political language is seen as a move to shift the midterm narrative away from polls on Biden and congressional Democrats and lead the country to a choice election between Biden — amid their record inflation, rising crime and border security. And Trump and the War to Save Democracy. The president’s new push made national headlines and drew plenty of pushback from Republicans.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told Democratic donors at a rally in Maryland two weeks ago. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the basis of the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism.”

At a DNC rally that evening, the president declared that “MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they threaten our very democracy.

In a speech earlier last week in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, touting his plan to tackle crime and increase police funding, Biden once again took aim at what he called far-right extremism and lawlessness.

“You can’t be in favor of law enforcement and insurgency,” the president said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, which disrupted congressional confirmation. Biden’s 2020 Electoral College victory over then-president. “You cannot be the party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6 as patriots. You cannot do this.”

Two days later — during a primetime speech at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, where the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s constitution were debated and signed — Biden continued his jabs.

“What is happening in our country today is far from normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” the president charged in his speech.

After those speeches and anger from Republicans, Biden and the White House clarified the comments, apparently trying to walk back some of the divisive rhetoric.

“I don’t think any Trump supporter is a threat to the country,” Biden said on Sept. 2. “I think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to accept elections… to change the way you count votes, that’s a threat to democracy.”

The White House condemned Biden’s Philadelphia speech — where he said the country was at war for the heart and soul of America and urged people to “vote, vote, vote” — as a political address.

“It doesn’t get any more ‘political’ than this accurate and timely reporting from CNN,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told reporters, adding that “Jake Tapper breaks down GOP threats to democracy” and “Rights before sharing CNN headlines like A Arizona Trump rally and vote Yatra underscores the struggle for democracy.”