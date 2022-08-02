New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bad Bunny has topped the Billboard album chart for seven consecutive weeks, but that could all change next week when Beyoncé appears with her. New album “Revival.”

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, “Revival,” last week as the first part of her trilogy. The album is likely to become a number one hit for the singer.

On the first day of release, the estimated total sales and streams were between 275,000 and 315,000. Daily Double Hits. Spotify became the most streamed release by a female artist in a single day this year.

By far, the biggest opening of the year was in May Harry Styles releases “Harry’s House”. It sold 521,000 units in its first week of release.

Currently, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny holds that number one spot for the seventh week in a row with his album “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Others who currently make the top ten albums Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” Seventeen’s “Seventeen 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17,” Future’s “I Never Liked You,” Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind,” Lizzo’s “Special,” Lil Durk’s “7220,” Jactering Heaves Alive” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.’

Official numbers for “Revival” will be out next week.