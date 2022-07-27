New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Beyoncé’s The “revival” album was apparently released early.

According to Variety , the artist’s seventh studio album set appears to have leaked on social media on Wednesday, two days before its release. Social media went into a frenzy as fans shared mixed feelings on the alleged leaked release.

While many fans are now looking for a way to stream the highly anticipated album, there are others People are asked to wait Until Beyoncé releases the album herself on Friday.

Beyoncé and a representative for her record label did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Beyoncé made Grammy history, becoming the most decorated female artist

The “Break My Soul” singer, 40, released the official track list on Instagram last week. Song titles include “America Has a Problem,” “Church Girl,” “Alien Superstar,” “Cough It,” “Thick” and “All Up in Your Mind.”

Building up anticipation leading up to the album’s release, Beyoncé released the cover art for “Revival” earlier this month. The artwork depicts the mother of three seated atop a silhouetted horse.

Along with the title Read the cover art“Making this album gave me a place to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a very short time moving. My intention was to create a safe space, a place without judgement.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The “Lion King” actress continued: “It’s been a beautiful journey of discovery. I hope you enjoy this music. I hope it inspires you to let out a wiggle. Ha! And feel special, strong and sexy just like you.”

Last month, Beyoncé released a single from the album titled “Break My Soul.” According to Variety, the singer’s latest album will include dance and country style tracks.

Recently, Beyoncé performed Megan Thi Stallion’s “Savage” RemixAlso kicking off the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Beyoncé helped compose “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack for the 2019 “Lion King” remake. The singer also won Her 28th Grammy Award 2021 for one of the featured songs, “Black Parade”.

Beyoncé’s last full solo studio album was “Lemonade”, which was released in 2016. Prior to that, she released “Beyoncé” in 2013, “4” in 2011 and “I’m… Sasha Fierce” in 2008.

According to Luminate, Beyoncé’s album sales as a solo artist have reached 18 million in the US, with more than 60 million digital tracks sold.

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.