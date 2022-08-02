Beyoncé’s press secretary to remove derogatory term from new song

Beyoncé removed the offensive term for people with disabilities from a song on her new album. Renaissancejust weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed the lyrics, removing the same word.

“A word that was not deliberately used to harm will be replaced,” Beyoncé’s spokeswoman wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Monday.

Song heatedwhich was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word “spasm”, which is considered a pejorative reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

Lizzo removed that word from one of her songs, Grrrls, in June after disability advocates complained about the lyrics. Lizzo said in a statement that she never wanted to promote derogatory language.

Disability advocate Hannah Divini, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics and sparked the change, tweeted that hearing the word Beyoncé used “felt like a slap in the face for me, the disability community and the progress we were trying to make with Lizzo.”