Monica Lewinsky Beyoncé added her voice to the backlash and begged the singer to remove a lyric from her 2013 song “Partition” that referenced a scandal involving former President Bill Clinton.

Following criticism from disability rights groups for Beyoncé’s use of the word “vulnerable” in a new song from her “Revival” album, Lewinsky urged fans to take a closer look at the singer’s history with offensive comments.

“Uhm, we’re at it… #split,” Lewinsky tweeted to her million followers on Monday, referring to lyrics from the song released on Bey’s self-titled, fifth studio album.

“He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse. He put Monica Lewinsky—all over my gown,” Beyoncé He sings on the track.

Monica Lewinsky recalls Clinton’s ‘lethal charm’ that left her ‘intoxicated’: ‘I was attracted to him’

The former president had an affair with Lewinsky while working as a White House intern from 1995-97. At that time, Clinton has denied the allegationsBut Linda Tripp, a former Pentagon employee, secretly recorded conversations with Lewinsky during which Lewinsky revealed the encounters in the Oval Office.

The Lewinsky The affair was one of the wrongdoings that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment by the House of Representatives before he was finally acquitted in the Senate.

Beyoncé released a 14-track album with visuals in 2013, which was certified double platinum and topped global music charts.

Beyoncé has confirmed that she will remove the “ableist” lyric from her new song “Revival” album There was a backlash online from disability rights groups.

Beyoncé removes ‘ableist’ and offensive lyric from ‘Renaissance’ album following online backlash

The 40-year-old artist changes the word “Spazz” to another word from the album’s 11th track, “Heated.”

“A word that is not intentionally used in a harmful manner will be replaced,” a spokesperson for Beyoncé told Fox News Digital.

In the song, co-written by rapper Drake, Beyoncé sings the line: “Spazz on that ass, spaz on that ass.”

The term is often used as a negative reference to people with disabilities.

“So @Beyonce uses the word ‘spazz’ in her new song Heated,” Hannah Diviney He tweeted . “To me, it feels like a slap in the face to the disability community & the progress we’ve tried to make with Lizzo. I’ll keep telling the industry to ‘get better’ until ableist vilification disappears from music.”

“Yes and I am a black autistic person who has also been called a “spazz” to describe me as annoying and annoying,” another user wrote online against people who defend the term. “The term is a slur. Let it go and instead have compassion for the people who are harmed by that word.”

16-track album It debuted Friday, Beyoncé’s first solo release since 2016’s “Lemonade” and her seventh studio album.

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.