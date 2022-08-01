Beyoncé to drop ableist slur from ‘Heated’ after backlash from disability campaigners

(CNN)Beyonce She says she will remove an ableist stigma from her new album, “Renaissance,” after facing online backlash and criticism from disability campaigners.
The 40-year-old singer was met with rave reviews when she debuted her dance-inspired seventh studio album on Friday, but came under fire over the weekend when fans noticed she included a profanity in the song “Heated.”
On the track, co-written by Drake, Beyoncé sings the line: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazzin’ on that.”
Although the word “spaz” is used colloquially to describe “freaking out” or “going crazy,” it comes from the word “spastic,” which is considered a pejorative for people with spastic cerebral palsy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) this disorder affects a person’s ability to control their muscles, especially their arms and legs.
“So @Beyonce using the word ‘sp**’ in her new song ‘Heated’ feels like a slap in the face to me, the disability community and the progress we’ve been trying to make with Lizzo,” disability advocate Hannah Diviney wrote. . Twitter.
“Guess I’ll be asking the entire industry to ‘do better’ until the slang term disappears from music.”
Another commenter tweeted: “Screw you @Beyonce. You should be a role model, not make money using lazy language. Shame on you.”
Beyoncé’s reps confirmed Monday that the lyrics would be removed, telling CNN in a statement that “the word, not intentionally used in a harmful way, will be replaced.”
Fans have been waiting for “Renaissance” since the singer dropped his first single “Break My Soul” in June. It was her first full-length album since 2016’s “Lemonade.”
opening up about her creative process InstagramBeyoncé told fans: “Making this album gave me a chance to dream and find redemption in a terrible time for the world.”
She said, “Her intention was to create a safe space, a space without judgment. A space free from perfection and overthinking. A place to scream, to let go, to feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of discovery.”
The singer’s decision to edit “Heated” comes just weeks after fellow entertainer Lizzo announced a new version of her song “GRRRRLS,” following complaints from the disabled community about her use of the same word.