Beyoncé to drop ableist slur from ‘Heated’ after backlash from disability campaigners

Beyonce She says she will remove an ableist stigma from her new album, "Renaissance," after facing online backlash and criticism from disability campaigners.

The 40-year-old singer was met with rave reviews when she debuted her dance-inspired seventh studio album on Friday, but came under fire over the weekend when fans noticed she included a profanity in the song “Heated.”

On the track, co-written by Drake, Beyoncé sings the line: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazzin’ on that.”

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance”, was released on July 29.

Although the word “spaz” is used colloquially to describe “freaking out” or “going crazy,” it comes from the word “spastic,” which is considered a pejorative for people with spastic cerebral palsy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) this disorder affects a person’s ability to control their muscles, especially their arms and legs.

“So @Beyonce using the word ‘sp**’ in her new song ‘Heated’ feels like a slap in the face to me, the disability community and the progress we’ve been trying to make with Lizzo,” disability advocate Hannah Diviney wrote. . Twitter.

