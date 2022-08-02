New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Beyoncé has confirmed that she will remove the “ableist” lyric from her new song “Revival” album There was a backlash online from disability rights groups.

The 40-year-old artist changes the word “spazz” from “Heated” on the catalog’s 11th song to another word, yet to be determined.

“A word not intentionally used in a harmful manner shall be substituted,” a spokesperson for Beyoncé Fox News Digital said.

In the song, co-written by rapper Drake, Beyoncé sings the line: “Spazzin’ on the ass, spazzin’ on the ass.”

The term is often used to negatively refer to people with disabilities.

16-track albumIt officially debuted Friday, marking her first solo release since 2016’s “Lemonade” and her seventh studio album.

“So @Beyonce uses the word ‘spazz’ in her new song Heated,” Hannah Diviney He tweeted. “To me, it feels like a slap in the face to the disability community & the progress we’ve tried to make with Lizzo. I’ll keep saying ‘no better’ to the entire industry until able-bodied vilification disappears from music.”

“Yes and I am a black autistic person who has also been called a “spazz” to describe me as annoying and annoying,” another user wrote online against people who defend the term. “The term is a slur. Let it go and instead have compassion for the people who are harmed by that word.”

“Language is a very complex thing and words can validly mean different things to different people, but I don’t see why any artist should use a word in their song that is so upsetting to millions of people around the world,” Callum Stephen wrote

After the outcry from Lizzo using the term “sp@z,” I can’t believe that no one on Beyoncé’s team knows how much that term offends many in the disability community. Surely one of ‘Heated’s 11 writers and 10 producers must know?’

Just last month, Lizzo She listened to the community when she realized a lyric in her song “GRRRLS” was “offensive” and decided to change the wording because she never wanted to “encourage abusive language.”

“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” she shared on Twitter. “As an influential artist I am dedicated to being a part of the change I hope to see in the world.”

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.