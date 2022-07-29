New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Beyoncé has released her highly anticipated seventh album “Revival”.

The project was officially released on Friday despite being leaked online two days earlier. It was recorded during COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdowns And it comes six years after her previous solo album “Lemon Juice”.

“To all my fans: I hope you enjoy this music. I hope it inspires you to let out a wiggle. Ha! And to feel as special, strong and sexy as you are. Love you all, B,” Beyoncé wrote On her website.

Renaissance has 16 songs and features from Drake, Grace Jones, Tams, Raphael Sadiq, Big Freedia and Beam. Beyoncé says it’s the first of a “three-act project.”

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A quiet time but I felt the most creative,” she explains of the new record on her website.

She added: “Thank you to all the pioneers who created the culture, to all the fallen angels whose efforts have gone unnoticed for so long.”

“BREAK My Soul,” a song from the new album, was released last month, fueling suspicions that a full album would soon follow.

The album was leaked online days ago and some of her supporters voiced it On social media They heard a record that was already sold out.

Beyoncé, who regularly keeps the details under wraps ahead of new music debuts, addressed the controversy.

“So, the album is leaked, and you all are waiting for the right release time, so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank you enough for your love and protection,” she said. On Twitter.

She said: “I appreciate you calling out anyone trying to break into the club … We’re going to take our time and enjoy the music.”

“I will continue to give my all and do my best to make you happy,” the globally recognized star also said.

The album was released after R&B singer Kelis Beyoncé accused her of using “Stolen”. Music sample from her own 1999 debut album “Kaleidoscope” without permission, the Daily Mail reported.

She accused Beyoncé of using Renaissance’s “energy, with the rest of the world,” a part of her song “Get Along With You.”

“It also blows my mind because the level of disrespect and complete ignorance of the 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis said in a comment to a fan that was hinted at being featured on her new album. “Some people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have defrauded everyone.”

Kelis’ fans have called out Beyoncé in the past Using music From “Cat Out There” (1999) in “Ring the Alarm” (2006).

A list of Renaissance songs includes:

1. I am that girl

2. Comfortably

3. Alien Superstar

4. CUFF IT

5. Power

6. Break my soul

7. Church girl

8. Plastic from the sofa

9. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Ethics

13. All in your mind

14. America has a problem

15. Pure/honey

16. Summer Revival