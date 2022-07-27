type here...
Beyoncé fans upset over 'Renaissance' album leak
Beyoncé fans upset over ‘Renaissance’ album leak

(CNN)The Hive is buzzing on Beyoncé’s new album, but not in a good way.

On Wednesday, some members of her devoted fan base took to social media to complain about the initial sales of “Renaissance” and urged people not to listen or share it.
According to the variety, “High-quality flac files that definitely sound like the album” were available on the Internet, two days before the new project was released.
    Screen shots of flac files from the album were also making the rounds on social media, along with tweets from people sharing the photos and writing that they had found the album for sale in Europe early.
      CNN has not confirmed that The Files is indeed Beyoncé’s latest project.
      An eagerly awaited new album has been speculated from the singer The first single, “Break My Soul”, was released in June.
      A few days later she gave some insight into her first full-length album since 2016’s “Lemonade.”
        “Making this album gave me a chance to dream and find redemption in a terrible time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption on her verified Instagram account. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when others were moving little. My intention was to create a safe space, a space without judgment. A space free from perfection and overthinking. A place of freedom to scream, to let go, to feel. It was a beautiful journey of discovery.”
          In 2011 her album “4” was leaked three weeks before its scheduled June 28 release date. Two years later, she surprised fans by releasing her self-titled album.
          CNN has reached out to representatives for Beyoncé and Columbia Records for comment.



