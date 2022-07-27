Beyoncé fans upset over ‘Renaissance’ album leak

(CNN) The Hive is buzzing on Beyoncé’s new album, but not in a good way.

On Wednesday, some members of her devoted fan base took to social media to complain about the initial sales of “Renaissance” and urged people not to listen or share it.

According to the variety, “High-quality flac files that definitely sound like the album” were available on the Internet, two days before the new project was released.

Screen shots of flac files from the album were also making the rounds on social media, along with tweets from people sharing the photos and writing that they had found the album for sale in Europe early.

CNN has not confirmed that The Files is indeed Beyoncé’s latest project.

