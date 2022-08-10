type here...
Beyoncé Calls Madonna ‘Masterpiece Genius’ For Joining Her On ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

By printveela editor

(CNN)For giving the iconic melody from “Vogue”. Beyoncé’s New “Break My Soul” RemixMadonna (aka Madge, Queen of Pop, Madame X, etc.) received a new title — “Masterpiece Genius,” bestowed upon her by Bey himself.

Beyoncé sent Madonna a respectful note of gratitude — as well as a stunning bouquet of flowers — just days after the release of their collaboration on a new version of “Break My Soul” woven into “Vogue.” Upon its release in 1990, “Vogue” marked one of the first works of mainstream pop culture to highlight elements of the queer, black, and Latino-led ballroom scene.
“Thank you, Queen,” Beyoncé’s note read, according to an Instagram story shared by Madonna on Tuesday. “I am so grateful to you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece.” (“Masterpiece Genius” is a lyric from The third track of renaissance,” Instantly loved “Alien Superstar.”)
    “Thank you for allowing me to sing on your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!!” Referring to the official name of their “Break My Soul” collaboration, Beyoncé wrote — “The Queens Remix.”
      In their remix, Bey gives a shout-out to artists who inspire her, including “Queen Mother Madonna” and her sister, Solange. LizoGrace Jones (twice!). Alia, Aretha Franklin and her fellow “Destiny’s Child” member and best friend Kelly Rowland. Beyoncé also gives nods to some of the legendary houses that shaped ballroom culture, including House of Labeja and House of Extravaganza, whose members helped use much of Beyoncé’s lingo on the album.
      Beyoncé pays homage to the “Renaissance” and LGBTQ artists as a whole Many black queer and trans musicians Helped shape it along with DJ Honey Dijon, a bounce legend Big Freedia and the late New York drag pioneer Moi Rainey.

