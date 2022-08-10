Beyoncé Calls Madonna ‘Masterpiece Genius’ For Joining Her On ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

(CNN) For giving the iconic melody from “Vogue”. Beyoncé’s New “Break My Soul” RemixMadonna (aka Madge, Queen of Pop, Madame X, etc.) received a new title — “Masterpiece Genius,” bestowed upon her by Bey himself.

Beyoncé sent Madonna a respectful note of gratitude — as well as a stunning bouquet of flowers — just days after the release of their collaboration on a new version of “Break My Soul” woven into “Vogue.” Upon its release in 1990, “Vogue” marked one of the first works of mainstream pop culture to highlight elements of the queer, black, and Latino-led ballroom scene.

“Thank you, Queen,” Beyoncé’s note read, according to an Instagram story shared by Madonna on Tuesday. “I am so grateful to you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece.” (“Masterpiece Genius” is a lyric from The third track of renaissance, ” Instantly loved “Alien Superstar.”)

“Thank you for allowing me to sing on your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!!” Referring to the official name of their “Break My Soul” collaboration, Beyoncé wrote — “The Queens Remix.”

In their remix, Bey gives a shout-out to artists who inspire her, including “Queen Mother Madonna” and her sister, Solange. Lizo Grace Jones (twice!). Alia Aretha Franklin and her fellow “Destiny’s Child” member and best friend Kelly Rowland. Beyoncé also gives nods to some of the legendary houses that shaped ballroom culture, including House of Labeja and House of Extravaganza, whose members helped use much of Beyoncé’s lingo on the album.