Former child actor Erin Murphy is still “open to the idea” of the possibility. “Bewitched” reboot.

“Anytime they do a great script and have the right people behind it, a good casting director, I’m open to the idea,” Murphy, 58, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The actress famously played Maya’s daughter Tabitha in the hit series “Bewitched” in the 60s. Acted with her Elizabeth Montgomery’s character, Samantha Stephens.

As Montgomery’s character marries a man without any magic of her own, “Bewitched” focuses on a young woman who uses her powers to solve her family’s problems.

The hit television show ran on ABC from 1964-1972 and starred Montgomery and Dick York – later replaced by Dick Sargent. Themes from the show were borrowed for Marvel’s recent smash hit television show “Wandavision”.

“There’s been a lot of talk basically my whole life about doing a ‘Bewitched’ reboot, and I think if the script is ever great it should be done,” Murphy said, speaking to Fox News Digital on Paul Sorvinos. A celebration of life event at Hollywood Museum.

In 2019, Murphy told Fox News Digital that a A reboot has been talked about … years ago.” “I was almost ready to do it, and then the script wasn’t right,” she shared at the time.

The show was nominated for four Golden Globes and won an Emmy in 1968 for supporting actress Marion Lorne, who died just days before the ceremony.

Meanwhile, a film based on the classic television series “Bewitched” is in development at Sony, Fox News confirmed in March 2021.

Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who worked on “12 Monkeys” and “MacGyver,” wrote the script, while John Fox and John Davis (“Dolemite Is My Name,” “Game Night”) will produce for Davis Entertainment.

In 2005, Sony released “Bewitched” with a romantic comedy spin. Nicole Kidman plays Isabel Bigelow and Will Ferrell plays Jack Wyatt.