Beverly Hills Mayor Lily Bos argued Thursday that the community has “more important issues” than the mask mandate, after the city voted to reject implementing a potential mandate that could affect Los Angeles County. Bass joined “Fox & Friends” to discuss the backlash surrounding the renewed COVID-related push and why she believes in the “power of choice.”

Lily Bassey: I am a big believer in the power of choice. I think we have learned a lot from 2020 and it has become a function of execution as well. In my opinion, and in the opinion of the Council, we have very important issues to implement in relation to mental health checks for domestic residents [and] Keeping our streets and our parks safe… basically there is no judgment if someone wants to wear a mask. Of course, wear a mask. And if you feel vulnerable, wear a mask. And if you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. But it really comes down to where are we putting our implementation? LA County, Beverly Hills is still under LA County Public Health Rules, but we at Beverly Hills don’t have to use our execution to make it happen. So we felt that if LA County were to reduce this mandate, they would be able to go out and enforce it.

