“Beverly Hills, 90210” actress Denise Dowse She is in the hospital fighting for her life, her sister shared in an Instagram post.

Dowse, 64, was hospitalized in a coma after battling acute meningitis. Since then the doctors do not know when she will wake up “Not medically motivated.”

Tracy Dowse, Denise’s sister, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the “Insecure” star’s medical condition.

“As many of you have seen, my posts are positive and uplifting. I’m trying to keep my spirits up and support those in need,” wrote the actress’ sister. “Most of you know I’m a private person. So it’s hard for me.

“Me and my sister and my only family @denisedowse I’m asking for support and prayers,” she said. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma from viral meningitis. Her doctors don’t know when she will come out of the coma as it is not medically induced.”

Tracy says her sister is “a powerful actress and director who should have been years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support Much appreciated.”

Many of Dowse’s friends and fans sent her well wishes on the post, including fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Ian Ziering, who wrote, “Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead,” along with a praying hand emoji.

Former NBA player Stephen Howard also commented on the post, “Sending love, prayers and hugs to my favorites” with red heart emojis.

Dowse is best known for her role as Mrs. Teasley on the teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” and most recently played Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s “Insecure,” created by actress and producer Issa Rae.

Additionally, Dawes’ other television credits include playing Judge Rebecca Damsen on the CBS drama series “The Guardian.”

The actress has also appeared in “Pleasantville,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “Ray” and more.

She also directed the film “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” starring Ledisi, Keith David, Corbin Blue, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.