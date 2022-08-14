New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Denise Dowse’s death was confirmed by her sister in an Instagram post. She is 64 years old.

“I would like to take this moment to express our gratitude Friends and family For all the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister Denise Dowse has passed on to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracy Dowse wrote Saturday evening.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress was hospitalized Sunday and spent a week in a coma. Battling acute meningitis. Doctors did not say if or when she would wake up because the coma was “not medically induced.” She died less than a week later.

“Denise Yvonne Dowse is the most amazing sister, perfectionist, leading actress, mentor and director. She is my very best friend and ultimate family member,” the actress’ sister added in the post.

Tracy Denis also addressed supporters and fans.

“Denise loved you all. I know she is watching over us with her love,” Dowse wrote.

Denise’s sister asked for privacy and continued to pray during this time. She later provides relevant information Denise’s funeral Or “her celebration of life,” she says.

Dows concluded: “I’m so grateful again for all the calls, text messages, direct messages and silent prayers for my sister. We couldn’t have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you is so selfless giving.”

Ian Ziering, “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, responded to the post calling the death “very heartbreaking.”

“In all my years Works at Beverly Hills 90210 My scenes with Denise will forever be remembered with respect for her talent and admiration for her loving spirit,” he wrote. “Some of my heartiest off-camera laughs were as she and I beat her Ms. Discipline . Teasley will dish to my Steve Sanders.”

“My deepest condolences to her family and all her loved ones,” Zeering concluded.

Actor Jason Kelly (“Mayor of Kingstown,” “Murder in the First”) said Denise was his first professional stage director and coach, adding that many of the actors who influenced her life will carry on her legacy.

“Thank you for the courage to share this sad news. So sorry to hear,” Kelly wrote. “The knowledge and standard she demanded provided the foundations of my theatrical craft. We enjoyed bragging about our Virginia roots and she encouraged me to trust my instincts. Over the years we bumped into each other on the boards (occasionally over a drink at the Cork) and more recently at The Road Theatre. It was like a reunion. It seemed. She was a Queen Mother to many and her spirit was instilled in the community.”

He said: “Her presence will be missed, but her essence lives on in the artists, friends and family she gave so much to.”

Actor and director Larry Powell wrote: “My first acting teacher. Well, more than that, life teacher. I love this woman so deeply. I’m sending nothing but serious love and prayers.”

Tracy Dows announced Her sister was hospitalized and medical condition on Sunday, August 7.

“Most of you know I’m a private person. So this is hard for me,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Me and my sister and my only family @denisedowse I’m asking for support and prayers.”

“She is currently in hospital in a coma due to a viral form of meningitis. Her doctors don’t know when she will come out of the coma as it is not medically induced,” she added.

Denise Dowse is best known for playing Mrs. Teasley on the teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” and most recently played Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s “Insecure.” She starred in “The Guardian,” “Coach Carter,” and more.

