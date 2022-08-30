New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Before Betty Lynn became Thelma LouShe was a proud patriot who entertained our soldiers.

The actress, best known for playing Barney Fife’s girlfriend on “The Andy Griffith Show,” passed away in October 2021 at the age of 95. She had been working on an autobiography before her death, which was released posthumously on Monday. A book titled “Becoming Thelma Lou – My Journey to Hollywood, Mayberry, and Beyond,” co-authored by pals Jim Clark and Tim McAbee.

McBee told Fox News Digital that one of Lynn’s proudest accomplishments in her decades-long career was being part of the USO Camp Shows. She opened in 1944 and performed in the USO for service members during World War II, taking her talent overseas. According to a statement from The Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, North Carolina, “she is believed to be the only American woman to have traveled the dangerous Burma Road during the war”.

“I was in awe of hearing her stories,” McBee said. “This was a young woman straight out of high school who put herself in very difficult situations. She chose to travel and perform for the troops and visit them in hospitals. All she wanted to do was try to cheer them up. It didn’t matter. If she found herself in harsh terrain or temperatures in the 100’s If more than degrees, she is very proud [patriot] And she wanted to serve in any way she could. And she’s as proud of that as anything else she’s done in Hollywood, if not more.”

In her memoirs, Lynn recalls how she was approached for the show when she was 18 years old For USO camp shows But she needs her mother’s permission to join. While the matriarch is wary of her young daughter going abroad, Lin reminds her, “If I were a boy, they would make me go.”

“I was very patriotic, as many people were in those days, and I wanted to do something for the war effort,” Lynn wrote. “I convinced Mom that this was what I wanted to do. Even though Mom was so scared of me… she signed the papers that allowed me to join the USO.”

Lynn’s circumstances were far from attractive. In Casablanca, Morocco, Lin recalls how she “shared a shabby room” with a violinist, where she slept on a “torn mattress on the floor” that was “strewn with hay and smelled of urine.” Still, Lin said, she was determined to meet the soldiers defending her country. She stopped at Cairo, Tehran and Karachi among others.

At one point, she traveled over bridges made of bamboo and rope after a “monsoon-like downpour”. She also described how a Marine captain gave her a “blue steel .32 automatic pistol and a shoulder holster.” Meals consist of bread, which is often infested with insects, along with oranges, bananas, and coffee.

“At this point in our tour, we’re not just visiting hospitals,” Lin explained. “Where two soldiers were, we would be sent to visit. Partly, because everything from the day was so unpredictable, our journey was not very organized. It was a matter of showing up where we were needed or where we were. That happened at the time.”

“I swam in the Salween,” she later shared. “Actually, I didn’t swim in it properly, because I can’t swim, but I took my clothes off and bathed in the river. If I had to go to the bathroom, someone had to check the latrine, then let me in and stand guard to ensure my privacy. To bathe me, men over me. Buckets of water were poured, but I was dressed.”

McBee said it was important for Lin to remember the soldiers he befriended during his travels in Asia.

“She always explained to me that she was patriotic,” he said. “She loved her country. She wanted to do her part. And she chose to go. Even at the end of her life, she became emotional talking about those hospital visits. She describes how she would meet a soldier in the hospital, but the next day, when she returned, the soldier was there. No. He’s passed on. It always hurt her a lot.”

Lin’s life later takes a completely different turn. After the end of World War II, she moved to New York and started acting. Her first credited role was in 1948’s “Sitting Pretty.” As she appeared in several films, she also befriended top stars such as Bette Davis and Maureen O’Hara. The Golden Age of Hollywood.

“Five different studios asked her to screen test for them,” says McBee. “She ended up going with Fox. Still, she felt she didn’t fit the usual mold of a Hollywood starlet. She was a freckled redhead. She was the girl next door, who she embraced. She felt pressured to become a blonde screen siren.

A casting call from an agent leads to a role that will change her life forever. According to McAbee, Lynn immediately bonded with her co-stars Andy Griffin and Dan Knotts on “The Andy Griffith Show.” The sitcom about life in Mayberry, North Carolina aired from 1960 to 1968.

“She loved them both dearly and it developed into a lifelong friendship,” he said. “She had a particularly close friendship with Don Knotts. They met and went out to dinner regularly. Betty also became very close to Don’s wife. Later in life, they lived close to each other. So Don and [his wife] Francis would swing and pick Betty up. The three go out to dinner and spend time together. While Betty and Francis chatted merrily, Don sat and listened, occasionally saying a word or two. But it was a very close friendship. And she adored Dan.”

Knotts passed away in 2006 At the age of 81. Lin was devastated.

“Losing him was really hard for her,” McBee said. “There was a period when we were working on the book, and she had to stop. She put it on the back burner for a while because it was so painful to talk about Dan. She missed him so much. Her favorite memories she recalls in the book about filming the show are always Dan Knotts.”

In 2007, Lynn moved from Hollywood to Mount Airy after a series of break-ins. In her later years, she participated in reunions with fellow cast members and settled on Mayberry-themed festivals.

“She loves meeting with fans and hearing their stories about how much the show means to them,” McBee said. “She fully embraced it and took her role very seriously. Her life was full of gratitude, and she always expressed it. She only missed LA for her friends, not even LA.”

“She enjoyed visiting the museum regularly and did so once a month. Not only did the people of Mount Airy embrace her back, but they made sure she was well taken care of. She had everything she needed. She truly loved everyone. It took time to meet her. Her lines at autograph shows always moving slowly. She made sure every person who wanted to meet her had a moment to talk with her. And it was important to let them know how much she appreciated her. She.”

McBee said Lynn spent her last years there She is working on memories Taking care of her family. Although she had a few major relationships over the years discussed in her book, she never married or had children. Two weeks before her passing, Lynn was making final edits to her book.

McBee said he would be happy to be released today.

“Betty Lynn loved to entertain — and she did that all her life,” he said. “But by reading her life story, I hope people will adopt some of her lessons of gratitude, giving back and counting one’s blessings in life. She never took anything for granted. She worked hard and succeeded, but she was grateful. . She was passionate and in her family and faith. Take comfort. I think we can all learn a lot from Betty Lynn.”

