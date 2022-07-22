New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bettie Page, ’50s model and Playboy centerfold, helped set the stage for the ’60s sexual revolution. Finally got recognition in Nashville.

The Tennessee native, nicknamed the “Queen of Pinups,” is set to receive a historical marker in downtown Nashville. A marker will be placed near Hume-Fogue High School, where Page graduated second in his class in 1940.

Fan and Middle Tennessee resident Ben Wilkinson spearheaded efforts to honor the late star.

Jessica Reeves, who oversees the historical markers program for the Metro Historical Commission (MHC), told Fox News Digital on Thursday that she worked with Wilkinson to revise his proposed marker text. It was submitted to the Marker Committee and approved this month.

“The marker was unanimously approved by the commission and I will be ordering the marker this week,” Reeves said. “It will arrive in about 16 weeks from Seva Studios, the marker manufacturer. I have spoken to the principal at Hume-Fag and we will work with the facilities department at MNPS. [Metro Nashville Public Schools] To select the best location for the marker near the school.”

“This is one of the few historical markers of popular culture, and MHC is thrilled for visitors and locals alike to learn more about this iconic Nashvillian,” she added.

According to Reeves, the accepted text reads: “Betty Mae Page, one of six children, graduated from Hume-Fague High School (1940) and George Peabody College (1944), before moving to New York to work as a model and actress. One of the most photographed pinup models of the 1950s and retired from public life in 1957. Page became an evangelical Christian and maintained a reclusive lifestyle, although she developed an underground cult following and was hailed as a feminist icon before her death in Los. Angels in 2008.”

Wilkinson previously told The Tennessean “I’m very happy that Nashville is officially recognizing the fact Betty Page is from here.”

“Her influence on pop culture is immeasurable and she is an iconic figure who inspires countless admirers around the world,” he told the outlet. “I’m looking forward to a nice little history lesson about downtown Nashville’s Queen of Pinups.”

Page’s nephew, Ron Brehm, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Page gained national attention with magazine photographs of her sensuous figure in bikinis and see-through underwear, which were quickly plastered on walls across the country. Among her photos was the centerfold of the January 1955 issue of then-Playboy magazine. Skyrocketing Glory, p Became the most famous pinup of the post-World War II era.

In 1955, Page received a subpoena from a Senate committee headed by Tennessee Democrat Sen. Estes Kefauver that was investigating pornography, The New York Times reported. Although Page was never forced to testify, the altercation forced her to quit modeling and move to Florida after two years. After two marriages ended in divorce, she moved to California in 1978.

After Page disappeared from the spotlight, many assumed she was dead. But she lived in seclusion for years on Social Security benefits, unaware of her growing cult following. After a nervous breakdown, Page was arrested for assaulting the homeowner, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to a California institution. During her lifetime, Page became a born-again Christian And Billy Graham served as a consultant to the crusade.

In the 80s and 90s, Page became an inspiration used in comic books, fashion photography, and action figures. She is the subject of several books and the 2006 film “The Notorious Bettie Page” starring Gretchen Mol. Page rarely gives interviews but told her story in the 2012 documentary “Betty Page Reveals All.” Uma Thurman, Demi Moore, Madonna, Katy Perry and Beyonce are just a few of the many celebrities who have been inspired by Page. For years.

“I want to be remembered the way I was when I was young and in my prime,” Page told the Los Angeles Times in 2006. “I want to be remembered as the woman who changed people’s views about nudity in its natural form.”

Page died in 2008 at the age of 85.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.