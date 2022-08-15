New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Better Call Shawl” came to a close Monday night after six seasons, ending a long run of the “Breaking Bad” universe beneath Albuquerque’s cartel-fueled drug ring and New Mexico’s most populous city — a storyline that hits a little too close to home for some residents.

Albuquerque-based conservative talk radio host Eddie Aragon, who has also run for mayor of the city, believes the average American doesn’t realize how closely the fictional franchise mirrors reality.

“I think what you saw on ‘Breaking Bad’ should have been a documentary, honestly. I think, really, it’s reality in New Mexico. We try to say it’s fictional, but it’s reality, Jesse Pinkman, the Heisenbergs, Joe The man is running everything, Gus [Fring]And the way they’re bringing it in from Mexico is right now, so we’ve joked that it should be on PBS,” Aragon said. “It’s reality, unfortunately.”

The show “Breaking Bad” ran from 2008-2013 on AMC and featured terminally ill high school chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, who gradually transforms into the ruthless methamphetamine kingpin Heisenberg.

Heisenberg is now depicted in a large bronze statue in Albuquerque alongside actor Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, a former student of White’s who becomes his verbal partner throughout the series. Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman, his brilliant, ethics-challenging lawyer, hasn’t gotten his own statue yet, but 2015 brought him the spinoff AMC series “Better Call Saul.” The show has received and attracted high critical acclaim throughout its run. A large, loyal fan base in the streaming era.

Late last month, the city honored Cranston and Paul when bronze, 500-pound statues were unveiled at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Both the cast along with the show’s producers and the “Better Call Saul” cast were present at the event. They have made appearances on “Better Call Shows” that take place before and after the events of “Breaking Bad”.

Aragon sees the ceremony and the statues as hypocritical, as liberal protesters took to the streets and toppled statues of everyone from Thomas Jefferson to George Washington to Christopher Columbus amid nationwide unrest following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. In Albuquerque, protesters chanted, “Tear it down” as they brought down a statue of the Spanish conquistador, Juan de Onet, who became the first Spanish governor of New Mexico in the century before it became a U.S. territory and then a state.

“Now we have brand new statues,” Aragon said. “Now we’re putting fictional characters up front. We’ve got Jesse Pinkman and of course Heisenberg and we’ve got statues now and our progressive mayor of the city of Albuquerque is standing behind them. We’re funding them, so it’s okay to get rid of real historical figures and Now, somehow it’s even better, [have] Fictitious, drug-dealing figures.”

When monuments, statues and memorials were defaced, demolished or removed in 2020, Aragon did not consider this an attempt to erase history. Instead, he thinks it was just vandalism.

“I see this as any kind of destruction of public property,” Aragon said. “These are publicly funded statues… I hate it. I certainly wish progressives would protest in a peaceful way without destroying private, taxpayer-funded property, but unfortunately that’s what they’ve resorted to, and it’s condoned in every blue state. is and every blue city.”

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, who co-produced “Better Call Shawl” with Peter Gould, helped fund the statues but acknowledged that some may think they’re sending the wrong message amid the nationwide opioid crisis. Aragon, one of the most outspoken critics, acknowledged that the popular show has brought a new identity to Albuquerque, which has one of the highest per capita homicide rates in the country.

“That’s not the kind of identity we want for the city of Albuquerque or for our state,” Aragon said.

Aragon — who watched the original series but not the spinoff — thinks the media coverage surrounding “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Soul” suggests Albuquerque residents condone the behavior of a fictional drug kingpin who specializes in meth.

“There’s a lot of bias in the media,” he said. “We see these kids as good people, but in Albuquerque we don’t even have a bond system, a judicial system that doesn’t exist, and that’s the problem because more and more criminals continue to commit crimes with no punishment. .”

He blames many of the city’s problems on Democratic policies, but Albuquerque is also home to substance abuse problems, a constant reminder that the fictional characters depicted on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Soul” represent real-life problems.

“That’s what happens when you have an America destroyed by drug and alcohol dependence, and when you look at New Mexico and you see its inventors, Jesse Pinkman and Heisenberg,” Aragon said.

Republican state representative Rod Montoya also criticized the statues.

“I’m glad New Mexico got the business, but really?” Mantoya said. “Are we going down the road of literally glorifying meth makers?”

Last month, a report by KOAT Action News’ John Cardinale in Albuquerque found that residents are divided in their feelings about the statues, with some seeing them as a glorification of drugs and others as symbols of the show’s enormous influence. was on the economy of the city.

“I think Breaking Bad has a lot of drug-related issues, and if it has anything to do with drug-related statues, I’m against it,” said Albuquerque resident Lucille Leuppe-Esplaine.

“It brings people here, it brings income to Old Town, it brings income to me,” candy shop owner Debbie Hall told the outlet.

Albuquerque’s mayor’s office later agreed in a statement, saying, “The positive impact the cast and crew of Breaking Bad have had on our economy and film industry cannot be understated. The franchise has generated more than $385 million in revenue. The economic impact, supporting countless local businesses.”

New Mexico has emerged as a center for the entertainment industry as it offers up to 35% rebates for state spending on film projects to help the local economy and unemployment rate.

