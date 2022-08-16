‘Better Call Saul’ breaks in the right direction with its satisfying series finale

The following contains spoilers for the “Better Call Saul” series finale, which premiered on August 15.
(CNN)After building toward the foreshadowed downfall of Saul Goodman after six seasons, “Better Call Saul” presents its final chapter, confronting the heavy expectations raised by him. Emmy-winning predecessor, “Breaking Bad.” Adding callbacks to that series and its own run, the show thoughtfully ponders what changes the title character has made and whether there’s any path to redemption.
Never a race horse in terms of pacing, the extra-long finale continued to follow the show’s slow-and-steady strategy, which this season included an entire episode devoted to a drop-dead-funny scene gang in a department store.
Still, the series builds to an understated logical conclusion, which sees Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) engage in a single noble, self-sacrificing act to reunite himself with his ex, Kim Wexler (Rhea). Seahorn). Her fate has always served as the show’s most fundamental mystery and the key to Jimmy’s evolution (or descent) into the fast-talking huckster.
After being captured by a medical-alert bracelet in a dumpster of all places (creating an invaluable guest starring role for Carol Burnett), Saul sets about doing what he does best — namely, gaming the system.
It was something that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) pointed out in a flashback, something he was forever driven to do, which explains why he couldn’t resist going back to his mischievous ways and was eventually caught.
“So, you’ve always been like that,” Walt said.
Arguing back on his own behalf, Saul once again appears to have dismissed the suit with a ridiculously light sentence. Despite being another “Breaking Bad” alum, Mary Schrader (Betsy Brandt), seeking justice for her involvement in the death of her husband, Hank.
The “evil” characters serve a purpose, with fellow transplant Mike (Jonathan Banks) scornful when Saul asks him about the time machine, saying he’ll use it to invest shrewdly and become a billionaire.
“That’s it? Money?” Mike smiled.
In the end, however, Saul felt something more important, because it was less about rescuing Kim or getting her out of a possible lawsuit than seeing her again. It was an expensive cigarette added to his sentence for years, but it was all made up for him by getting at least a piece of his soul back.
Written and directed by Peter Gould (who co-created the show with Vince Gilligan), “Soul” obviously didn’t deliver the same fireworks that distinguished the “Breaking Bad” finale, but it was satisfying in the way it felt real. An exhibition.
Interestingly, “Better Call Saul” had never won an Emmy in any category during the current season. In addition to that Pending nominationThis second batch of episodes — played outside the current qualifying window — will likely keep the series, and perhaps especially Odenkirk, who Survived a near death experience To deliver the performance of a lifetime, in next year’s debate, assuming anyone can remember that long.
Blowing his cover at the beginning of the episode, Saul demonstrates his priorities by trying to take his money and run. In the end, however, first Kim and then Saul/Jimmy had to atone for what was the show’s defining moment: how their shared enjoyment of scandals ultimately resulted, inadvertently, in the death of Howard (Patrick Fabian).
At that point, any innocence was lost, drawing a straight line back to Jimmy’s “Breaking Bad” years and his bland, colorless future.
Still, his Cinnabon-loving experience with baked goods will come in handy, a skill he’s shown using in his new role as an inmate. Because like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Shawl” always found ways to bring past, present and future together, even if it was as small as Jimmy’s knack for handling different types of dough.