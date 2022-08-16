‘Better Call Saul’ breaks in the right direction with its satisfying series finale

The following contains spoilers for the “Better Call Saul” series finale, which premiered on August 15.

(CNN) After building toward the foreshadowed downfall of Saul Goodman after six seasons, “Better Call Saul” presents its final chapter, confronting the heavy expectations raised by him. Emmy-winning predecessor, “Breaking Bad.” Adding callbacks to that series and its own run, the show thoughtfully ponders what changes the title character has made and whether there’s any path to redemption.

Never a race horse in terms of pacing, the extra-long finale continued to follow the show’s slow-and-steady strategy, which this season included an entire episode devoted to a drop-dead-funny scene gang in a department store.

Still, the series builds to an understated logical conclusion, which sees Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) engage in a single noble, self-sacrificing act to reunite himself with his ex, Kim Wexler (Rhea). Seahorn). Her fate has always served as the show’s most fundamental mystery and the key to Jimmy’s evolution (or descent) into the fast-talking huckster.

After being captured by a medical-alert bracelet in a dumpster of all places (creating an invaluable guest starring role for Carol Burnett), Saul sets about doing what he does best — namely, gaming the system.

It was something that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) pointed out in a flashback, something he was forever driven to do, which explains why he couldn’t resist going back to his mischievous ways and was eventually caught.

