Betsy DeVos: President Biden pressed his forehead against me in a 2019 encounter

Former US Education Secretary and Michigan native Betsy DeVos says President Joe Biden once greeted her in a way that would fit the definition of sexual harassment under his administration’s proposed rules for college and university students.

DeVos said that before Biden was president, he approached her at a speaking engagement, while she was using a wheelchair to recover from a broken pelvis. The two had not met before, she said.

Biden put his hands on her shoulders, so she had “nowhere to go or escape” and pressed “his forehead to my forehead” for several seconds, DeVos said on the Megyn Kelly Show podcast on SiriusXM that aired Thursday.

“If he had done this as a student on a college campus, under his proposed rule, because of his behavior, I would have been charged with Title IX sexual harassment,” said DeVos, a billionaire businessman and significant donor to conservatives. and Republican causes, including right-to-work legislation and the use of public dollars to support private schools.

It was not immediately clear whether such conduct would meet the definition of sexual harassment under the proposed rules.

DeVos has not said exactly when the incident occurred, but news reports indicate she was using a wheelchair in January 2019, while a member of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

DeVos told Kelly that he cited the incident as an example of how the Biden administration’s Title IX proposals go too far. The White House is “so inclined to try to politicize and weaponize a law that was intended to protect women and give them access to education, not to weaponize it to harm others.”

Biden has been accused of being overly handy in his greetings with women and girls in the past, including accusations of unwanted touching. A spokesman for Biden did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The Department of Education said in June it wanted to reinstate Title IX rules, which were thrown out by the Trump administration when Davos was in charge of education policy.

The proposed rules would provide stronger protections against race and gender discrimination on college campuses, as well as for anyone who claims they have been sexually assaulted on campus.

The changes seek to change a federal regulation known as Title IX, which mandates federal rules that affect men’s and women’s college athletics teams, how universities investigate sexual assault on their campuses and protections for transgender or gay students.

Rules introduced under President Trump required hearings on allegations of sexual violence and limited the types of incidents universities could address.

Supporters say the new rules will provide needed protections for transgender students and others.

DeVos said that during her encounter with Biden, he asked her if she had received any “hardware” as part of the treatment for her injury. She said he told her he once got nine screws in his shoulder, “but everyone thought it was in his head,” she said.