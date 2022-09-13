New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos hit back at Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., after the Democrat called her former Title IX rule “cruel.”

“The brutal Trump-Davos #TitleIX rule denied justice to survivors and failed to protect students from discrimination,” Murray tweeted. “It’s great to see the Biden admin reverse that and expand protections for LGBTQ+ and pregnant students—and I’m urging them to go even further.”

As secretary of education, DeVos issued a rule giving students accused of sexual harassment more opportunities to defend themselves and requiring them to prove the harassment was serious and widespread. The amendment includes a provision giving the accused the right to “present, cross-examine and challenge evidence in a live hearing” and restricts the scope of cases that colleges are required to investigate by force of law.

“One student experiencing sexual violence or abuse on campus is one too many,” DeVos said at the time. “And a student making a false accusation that gets a student kicked out is one too many. So we’ve tackled this issue and, over two years, have written a rule that now rebalances the force of the law. It provides a measure of justice on campus and a reliable framework upon which all Students can depend.”

DeVos Announces Title IX Rule Change for Campus Sexual Assault Cases ‘Rebalances Scale of Justice’

Murray was one of 18 Democratic senators who made a statement in support of the Biden administration’s plans for Title IX, a civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, which would repeal and seek to expand many of the previous administration’s provisions. Protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The Department’s efforts undo several harmful provisions in the 2020 DeVos Title IX rules that made it harder for students to report sexual assault and harassment and allowed schools to avoid accountability for their obligations under Title IX,” the senators wrote. “We are pleased that the Department’s proposed rule clarifies the scope and application of Title IX’s prohibitions on all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on sex, gender stereotypes, sexual characteristics, and sexual orientation—clearly extending these protections to trans students.”

“Importantly, this rule will also ensure that schools are held accountable for sexual harassment and discrimination, including by obliging them to respond to complaints, take prompt action to prevent and remedy sexual discrimination, and provide more comprehensive and supportive remedies to those affected by sexual discrimination. includes. discrimination,” he added. “These changes represent significant progress in restoring and enhancing protections under Title IX for sex-based harassment and other discrimination.”

Parent groups react to Biden admin’s upcoming Title IX changes: ‘Empty and effectively erasing women’

DeVos rejected Murray’s description.

“‘Go even further’ @PattyMurray That means completely eliminating the presumption of innocence, which she calls ‘harmful,'” DeVos tweeted in response. “Credit where it’s at: At least they’re not hiding that they want it. #TitleIX Back to Kangaroo Court.”

The Biden administration’s proposals would eliminate the need for direct hearings by postsecondary institutions — unless required by state law — and the right to cross-examination by counsel. It would also bring back what is referred to as the single investigator model, where the same person would consider the complaint, investigate the case, develop the case file, interview witnesses, proceed with any Title IX disciplinary proceedings and then decide whether there is one. There should be a penalty.

The New York Post editorial board also used the phrase “kangaroo court” to describe the administration’s proposed changes, adding that they were “deeply un-American and unfair to those accused of abuse.”

Parents’ rights groups have urged Cardona not to ‘rewrite’ Title IX by adding gender identity, striking due process.

DeVos, who as education secretary wrote that Title IX’s gender-based protections stick to the definition of “biological sex, male or female,” said in a Fox News Digital interview that expanding the term is a “bridge too far.”

“They will try to expand the definition of biological sex through the rulemaking process, which is really a bridge,” she said. “And I hope, and I believe, that a lot of people will speak up if the rumor turns out to be true.”

Thousands of parents agreed and weighed in on the Title IX proposal with a record number of public comments over the past few months.