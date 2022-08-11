New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke appeared to break his pledge not to use the F-word during a campaign event Wednesday.

An event attendee was seen laughing as O’Rourke spoke about the Democratic candidate’s profanity-laced outburst as he spoke about the May mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, video of the town hall event showed. The audience was interrupted by O’Rourke’s fierce opposition to state laws that allowed the Uvalde shooting suspect to obtain a high-powered rifle on his 18th birthday.

“Take hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a weapon originally designed for use on the battlefield of Vietnam penetrates an enemy soldier’s helmet at 500 feet and knocks him out,” O’Rourke said as he knelt on the ground, mimicking a soldier. Shooting a rifle.

He quickly turned away after hearing obvious laughter from the crowd at his performance.

BETO O’ROURKE Faults Dems for Dip in Hispanic Support, Abbott Calls Migrant Buses DC ‘Publicity Stunt’

“It might be funny to you, mother—-er, but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke shouted, prompting loud applause from his supporters in attendance.

However, during his 2020 presidential campaign, O’Rourke vowed to stop using the F-word. The promise came after a voter asked about his frequent cursing.

Texas Showdown: Beto O’Rourke is running 70 campaign events in Texas this summer

“Great point, and I don’t want to use the F-word going forward. The point is taken and made very strongly. We’re going to keep it clean,” he said in March 2019.

O’Rourke, who routinely uses the F-word during presidential campaign events, appears to have broken the pledge just months after it was announced.

“We’re averaging 300 mass shootings a year, no other country comes close — so yeah, it’s f—ed up,” he remarked at a CNN town hall in September 2019. “And if we don’t call it what it is, then we’re going to continue this kind of bloodshed in America.”

O’Rourke dropped out of the 2020 race in November 2019 after falling behind in the polls. He also failed to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018.

In late 2021, O’Rourke announced his bid for governor of Texas.

“Together, we can overcome the petty and divisive politics we see in Texas today — and reclaim the big, bold vision that defines Texas,” he tweeted at the time.

He will face Gov. Greg Abbott in November. According to FiveThirtyEight, recent polls have given Abbott a significant lead over O’Rourke.

O’Rourke’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital reporter Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.