Beto O’Rourke Uwald Shocked After Heckler Laughs At Mass Shooting

Democratic politician Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed while discussing the mass shooting at a town hall in Mineral Wells, Texas.

During his speech at the town hall, O’Rourke expressed outrage at the gunman who opened fire at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May, killing 19 children and two adults. O’Rourke described the weapon the 18-year-old gunman used as “originally designed to penetrate the helmet of an enemy soldier on the battlefield in Vietnam at 500 feet and knock him down.”

In his narration to the crowd, O’Rourke mimicked a warfighter by dropping to one knee and extending his arms as if lining up for a shot. A member of the crowd was heard laughing, to which O’Rourke immediately turned and confronted the man.

“That might be ridiculous for you, (expletive),” O’Rourke told the heckler. “But it’s not funny to me.”

The bout earned O’Rourke a round of applause from the crowd. It was unclear what, specifically, prompted the crowd member to laugh.

O’Rourke, a longtime supporter of stricter gun laws, is set to face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as the Democratic nominee in November’s Texas gubernatorial election.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, O’Rourke became known for his “hell yes” promise to ban semi-automatic rifles. His comments came after the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

O’Rourke Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also called out the school shooting news conference for not doing enough when it comes to gun laws.

“This is on you. Unless you choose to do something different, this will continue to happen,” O’Rourke told Abbott. “Someone needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed like they were killed in Uvalde.”

After Wednesday’s campaign event in Mineral Wells and video footage of O’Rourke’s confrontation went viral, the 49-year-old tweeted “There is nothing more serious to me than getting justice for the families in Uvalde and preventing this from ever happening again.”