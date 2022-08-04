New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, who has pledged to back teachers during his campaign, said teachers should have the autonomy to decide which “version of history” is taught in the classroom, according to footage highlighted Wednesday.

“Needless to say [a teacher] What version of history is she allowed to teach in the classroom? We don’t need to scare the parents of those kids … about something called CRT (Critical Race Theory) that I had never heard of last year,” O’Rourke said.

Serious race theory is a flashpoint in US politics for parents, some of whom have organized nationwide against the subject being taught in schools.

Republican politicians, including O’Rourke’s opponent — Gov. Greg Abbott — have introduced legislation to ban CRTs for K-12 schools. Abbott signed a bill into law last year that outlined how teachers can teach American history.

“What if we treat that teacher with the respect she deserves, the respect she owes, which we all owe,” O’Rourke said.

Throughout his campaign, he emphasized on standing by the teachers.

“Instead of attacking teachers, I will be a governor who stands by them,” O’Rourke said in June.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, the campaign said, “As governor, Beto will fully fund our Texas schools and fully support Texas students, parents and teachers after Greg Abbott underfunded our classrooms and called for fraud on public education.”

“Beto is not saying that ‘parents’ shouldn’t tell schools what to teach,” the campaign added.

CRT pedagogy assumes that America is a systemically racist country and posits a narrative of oppressor versus oppressor. A scholar named Richard Delgado, who wrote “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction,” describes America’s “race system” as having two sides.

Delgado said that one “involves straight racism — the oppression of some people because of who they are. The other side “involves white privilege — a system by which whites help and make each other happy.”

Opponents of the CRT ban claim that Republicans are trying to avoid including instruction about real American history. Liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Joy Reid have claimed that Americans who oppose CRT in schools are racist.

The issue was also a sticking point in Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s campaign against Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

While Youngkin pledged to take a bold stand against serious race theory from schools, McAuliffe said parents should not “tell what schools should teach.”

A Washington Post opinion piece written by a Youngkin voter described McAuliffe’s statement as a member of the “Hall of Fame of Political Blunders”.