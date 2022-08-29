Beto O’Rourke puts Texas gubernatorial campaign on hold due to illness

EL PASO, Texas – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

“After feeling sick on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke said in a news release. “The extraordinary team there — from the custodians to the nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest.

“When my symptoms have improved, I will rest at home in El Paso according to the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I’m sorry to have to postpone events because of this, but I promise to be back on the road as soon as possible. I cannot thank the wonderful women and men of Methodist enough for the treatment I received.

On Friday, O’Rourke left a book signing in San Antonio early due to illness.

He also postponed rallies and fundraisers planned for the weekend in San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

O’Rourke campaign:Will the Texas governor’s race be a referendum on abortion? Beto O’Rourke hopes so.

Campaign On Air ::Abbott is taking a tried-and-true approach to TV spots while Beto says Audible

The former U.S. representative from El Paso is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking his third four-year term.

“Unfortunately, Beto was not feeling well this afternoon and will take some time this weekend to rest at home before getting back on the campaign trail,” campaign spokesman Chris Evans said in a text message to a Corpus Christi caller. – on Friday.

Evans said the campaign will get Corpus Christi back on the calendar as soon as possible.

“We apologize for this change and appreciate the community’s understanding,” he wrote.

O’Rourke was in the middle of a month-long Texas campaign tour in the Lone Star State when the illness struck.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times contributed to this report.