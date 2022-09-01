New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, did not say when he would believe. Incision for abortion Should, or does he support any limitations.

Fox News Digital asked the O’Rourke campaign if the former congressman and failed Senate candidate believes there should be any restrictions on abortion.

O’Rourke’s campaign didn’t answer the question, instead citing Democrat Roe v. Supports “The Standard Set” by Wade.

Vulnerable House Democrats largely refuse to say whether there should be any restrictions on abortion

“Like the majority of Texans, Beto has long supported the standard created by Roe v. Wade, which for half a century barred states from banning abortion in cases where the pregnancy would endanger the life of the pregnant woman,” O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“That standard allowed women and their doctors to make this personal and often painful decision after pregnancy if an abortion was necessary to save the woman’s life,” Evans continued.

Roe v. The Wade Standard also prohibits restrictions on abortion before or around 24 weeks of fetal viability.

O’Rourke’s campaign did not respond when pressed on whether the Democratic candidate supported any restrictions on abortion.

O’Rourke’s attitude in this matter is severely criticized by the pro-life groups.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, told Fox News Digital, “Most Americans think there should be restrictions on abortion, but Democrat candidates Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Stacey Abrams and many others do not. Name one restriction they support. .”

“Our ground team is reaching millions of voters in their homes to educate them about the midterm elections and expose the Democrats’ pro-abortion extremism,” she added. “Democrats are making a big mistake when they think they can hide their position or that it’s not a political responsibility.”

March for Life President Gene Mancini told Fox News Digital that pro-abortion Democrats “voted to disrupt the most extreme abortion law in American history and threaten to close life-affirming pregnancy resource centers that 76% of Americans support.”

“Nearly every Democrat in the House and Senate is on the record in favor of this extreme position, which would allow taxpayer-funded abortions on demand until birth,” Mancini said. “Make no mistake: Politicians out of this extreme touch will refuse to support any general-abortion restrictions.”

Fetal viability is a fluid count that depends on the child, but it is usually estimated at 23 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

In contrast, many countries around the world have an abortion cutoff of 15 weeks into pregnancy.

Asked by a reporter recently if he would allow restrictions on abortion if elected governor of Texas, O’Rourke took a progressive stance on abortion.

“I believe that women and their doctors make their own decisions about their bodies, their health care and their future,” O’Rourke said in response.

“I think this is the best, wisest, most constitutional and most American and Texan approach to this problem,” he continued.

O’Rourke is trailing incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in their run-off for the governor’s mansion.

According to a June Quinnipiac poll The former congressman trails Abbott on six issues surveyed except for Texas voters, where he has a two-point lead.

59 percent of Texas voters said abortion should be legal under at least some circumstances — up from 51 percent in September 2021 — while 35 percent said it should be illegal, down from 43 percent in September 2021.

24 percent of voters surveyed said abortion should be legal in all cases, while 35 percent said it should be legal only in most cases. By contrast, 23 percent of voters polled believed abortion was illegal in most cases, while 12 percent said it was illegal in all cases.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The economy and gun policy — Beto’s signature issue — are among the top issues, with the poll showing the escalating crisis along the Texas-Mexico border. trailing by four points.

A recent Fox News poll named inflation as the top issue facing Americans heading into the midterm elections.