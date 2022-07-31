Beth Meade: “Football is my safe place, a place where I can escape”

Almost exactly a year ago, Beth Mead traveled to Wembley hoping that watching England and Italy in the final of the European Men’s Championship would help lift her then sombre mood.

“Last July, I was at the point where I was a little disappointed by everything,” Mead admits as he prepares to take his place at England’s right wing on Sunday when Sarina Wigman’s side take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Mead took offense at not making the team for Great Britain’s Hege Riise at the Tokyo Olympics, but at Wembley the Arsenal striker found herself standing next to former England players offering sage advice.

“I had some good conversations with the legends,” she recalls. “Casey Stoney, Kelly Smith, I’ve talked to a few people. They told me to put my head down, work hard and enjoy the game again. All merit is in them; their advice made me feel great and i loved the ending, the atmosphere was crazy. It was a night that I will remember for a long time. I didn’t think a year later I’d be in another Wembley final playing for my country, but dreams can come true.”

While Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Italy on penalties, the Lionesses are hoping for a happier outcome against Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team on a night when Mead and Germany’s Alexandra Popp vie for the Golden Boot, scoring six goals each.

It became easy to talk to each other and we became much more open. Sarina instilled that

“I have admired Alex Popp for many years,” says Meade. “I played against her in the Champions League last season. [when Wolfsburg beat Arsenal in the quarter-final] and we talked afterwards. I have great respect for her; she had an amazing tournament. If I leave with the Golden Boot, it doesn’t matter to me. The most important thing is to win the Euro.”

Meade has come a long way since the day England right-back Lucy Bronze blasted her during Liones training camp. “Lucy yelled at me during a practice match over a year ago because I didn’t control the ball and didn’t follow it,” says the 27-year-old. “She yelled at me, ‘I expect you to do better because I know you can do it.’ It really stuck with me. If Lucy yells at me, she’s trying to get the most out of me because she knows what I’m capable of. Lucy was a role model.”

Beth Mead gives England the lead against Sweden in their semi-final. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Former England manager Phil Neville felt that Mead could sometimes be “too sweet” and “too relaxed” to bring out her talent, but she sees herself as a changed woman. “Twelve months may not be a lot of time, but it was a big growth year for me,” she says.

Her maturation may have been hastened by Wigman’s evolution of New England locker room culture, which allowed players to maintain consistently high standards by learning to criticize each other constructively.

“We’ve created a culture where we can have difficult conversations because we know we want to get the most out of each other,” says Mead. “We may have taken it a little personally in the past.

“Communication is the best way to remedy the situation. It became easy to talk to each other and we became much more open. Sarina instilled this and it was a big turning point.”

While Neville was right about Mead’s natural amiability, he may have been wrong about her being too relaxed. After all, this is a forward who has spoken of internalizing his “anger” and “rethinking” during games.

“Probably looking at how I play football, everything looked fine and stylish,” she says. “But this year I had difficulties off the field and I used football to get rid of the emotions that I had off the field. Football is my safe place, a place where I sometimes run away.

“Last year I got frustrated at times and wanted to play better, but that’s easier said than done. You want to do your best, but sometimes things don’t always work out. I put a lot of pressure on myself and thought too much about many things.

“It’s been a journey, but participating in the Euro is a dream come true after last year’s disappointment. I just love every moment.”