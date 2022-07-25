New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently revised its breastfeeding guidelines, which now support mothers who breastfeed their babies in the first two years of life.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months,” the group said in a statement.

“We advocate continuing breastfeeding after introducing solid foods for two years or more, as long as you and your baby want it.”

Despite the erosion of trust in the WHO among some Americans, the AAP called for closer engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the issue.

Baby Formula Shortage: Why Many Mothers Can’t Breastfeed

Pew Research found in 2020 that only 46% of Americans gave WHO “positive marks” for the organization’s coronavirus response.

“Our updated breastfeeding recommendations in the AAP’s ‘Breastfeeding and the Use of Human Milk’ policy statement and technical report are now more closely aligned with World Health Organization guidance,” the AAP says on its website.

These new guidelines have sparked a heated debate among mothers.

While nursing is a healthy choice for many mothers, other mothers – for a variety of reasons – choose not to breastfeed or not at all.

“A nursing mother is not always welcome in the workplace or in public.”

“My initial reaction to these new recommendations was mixed,” the six-month-old mother from Wartrace, Tenn., told Fox News Digital.

She also said, “As a mother, you want to provide the best you can for your baby, but as a working mother and a member of society in general, breastfeeding can be difficult.”

Calling breastfeeding, in her opinion, “more controversial than it should be,” the new mom continued, “Breastfeeding is sometimes sexualized in society or frowned upon, especially in the South. There’s a modesty issue there — and people aren’t really open to seeing mothers breastfeed.”

Nursing can also be “lonely,” this mom says.

“I’m grateful that I can nurse, but I also feel trapped.”

She said a nursing mother was not always welcome “in the office or in public”.

“It’s pressure from both sides of society — it’s a bottleneck.”

“I’m grateful that I can nurse, but I also feel trapped,” she added.

“I feel like there are no alternative options if I stop [current] Baby formula shortage. For me, that’s another year and a half of nursing.”

Mothers who breastfeed protect baby from Covid-19, study finds

An obstetrician and gynecologist also weighed in on the new AAP recommendations.

“There are significant benefits to breastfeeding for both mother and child,” Dr. Renita White told Fox News Digital in an interview this week in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s also important to talk about the realities of breastfeeding and why it might not be for everyone.”

She says she spends time counseling her patients on these benefits.

“It’s also important to talk about the realities of breastfeeding and why it might not be for everyone,” she says.

Baby Formula Shortage: What Foods and Techniques Increase Breast Milk Production?

Dr. White says the benefits of nursing to the baby include access to important antibodies that boost the immune system; Reduced risk of infection; and reduced risk of developing asthma and eczema.

For the mother who breastfeeds, White says, there are long-term health benefits, including faster weight loss after birth and reduced risks of breast cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Still, nursing isn’t for every mom.

“It takes a lot of time and patience to get comfortable doing it efficiently,” says Dr. White, “and most moms need to breastfeed every 2-3 hours in the early stages.”

White also points out that nursing can be associated with pain and discomfort.

“It’s important to discuss the impact nursing has on a woman’s mental health,” she said.

I am a new mother and the shortage of baby formula has left me feeling uncertain, nervous and scared

Sharing that she has her own struggles with breastfeeding as a mother of two, Dr. White said she had a lot of pain, along with difficulty latching — meaning the baby latched onto the breast. That experience with her first child left her with postpartum depression.

“Not all mothers can cope [continue] Breastfeeding, for one reason or another,” she said.

“Breastfeeding is definitely a mother’s choice,” says Renee Rosales, Flagstaff, Arizona, and mother of one, founder and CEO of Theara, an organization dedicated to helping children with ADD, autism and other neurological differences.

“I pumped for hours and hours and eventually, switched to formula for my own benefit.”

“A mother decides what’s best for her and her baby,” Rosales told Fox News Digital. “Breastfeeding is definitely not for everyone, and that’s definitely fine.”

“I personally don’t exclusively breastfeed,” she continued.

“I pumped for hours and hours and eventually, switched to formula for my own benefit.”

Rosales notes that there is “intense pressure from society, pediatricians, and other mothers to breastfeed,” but that “breastfeeding is very difficult, emotionally and physically.”

She also notes that the expression “breast is best” offered by many pediatricians and well-meaning mothers is “harmful to a new mother’s mental health,” especially if breastfeeding is “not an option at all.”

A new study suggests that breastfeeding may help prevent cognitive decline

A lactation consultant from Murfreesboro, Tenn., also weighed in on the new AAP recommendations.

She called them “not surprisingly, the WHO basically recommends the same.”

Courtney Stallworth, founder and CEO of The Equip Mama, as her website states – “providing a clear path for women of color to achieve trauma-free births and bonding breastfeeding relationships with their babies without fear of maternal death or breastfeeding failure.”

“But,” Stallworth continued, “a recommendation is just that. A recommendation.”

“I coach and support my clients to create and achieve whatever breastfeeding goal they feel is best for them,” she told Fox News Digital.

“We uncles are the leaders of our bodies, [our babies’] Births and [our] Breastfeeding’s relationship with our babies. Period,” she said.

RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL launches state’s first pasteurized breast milk program

Claire Grayson, a psychologist in Denver, Colorado, told Fox News Digital, “My mother has always had hormonal issues, and she also had trouble getting pregnant.”

She continued, “When I arrived, the doctor gave her certain medications to help her carry her baby to full term. However, he informed her that he might be there. [medical] Problems after birth.”

She said that her mother is not getting milk due to this.

“I never tasted breast milk as a baby and was instead formula fed throughout my infant years,” she notes.

“And I became great!”

“I was fortunate to be able to nurse well and my doctor supported my efforts,” she said. “So glad I did!”

The New York mother of two boys told Fox News Digital that she had great success breastfeeding her two children and was able to pump for long periods of time, starting when she returned to the office three months after each boy’s birth.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“I made it work. I was dedicated to it and worked really hard to keep it going,” she said.

“When I pumped at work, I dutifully took that milk back home. My husband and I used that milk to feed our kids that night or the next day.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

She admits it’s hard – but also says it’s best for her children and that the decision works for her.

“I was fortunate to be able to nurse well and my doctor supported my efforts,” she said. “So glad I did!”