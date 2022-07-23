‘Best football brain’ England Walsh is here to play

ToEira Walsh looks slightly confused and even restless whenever the National Gallery in London is mentioned. As part of an advertising campaign for Euro 2022, a giant image of the English playmaker was recently projected onto the landmark’s façade after dark, lighting up the building.

Given that Walsh is so often the 3D player who turns on the lights for England, it seems only fitting that the installation is accompanied by the messages “You’ve never seen such an artist” and “She uses the field like a canvas.” for some of the most striking footwork.”

Although much of Walsh’s work in England and Manchester City is disruptive, her role is not only to interfere with the game and serve as a cover for England’s defence. She excels in interrupting opposition passes before playing defense-breaking passes that change the course of the game.

Anyone but the stereotypical midfield enforcer, the 25-year-old knows exactly how and when to intervene, but prefers to rely on positional instinct and deft interceptions over crunchy tackles and physical aggression.

Accordingly, her England and City teammate Jill Scott believes that a woman who not only plays with her feet, but also with her head, is “the best defensive midfielder in the world” when it comes to “vision and intelligence”. There is little doubt that Walsh will play a key role in the Liones’ chances of beating Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday at Bramall Lane.

Walsh’s interpretation of his role stems in part from a longstanding attachment to Spanish attacking midfielders. At elementary school in Rochdale, she caused consternation in her Manchester City-supporting family by suddenly declaring her allegiance to Arsenal and Cesc Fàbregas in particular. For a kid who named his pet goldfish Nicolas Anelka and Sean Gowther after two City strikers, it turned out to be a disturbing treatment.

Kira Walsh isn’t afraid to call teammates onto the field if she feels like they’re not doing their job. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/UEFA/Getty Images

“It upset my dad, but to be honest, he gave me an Arsenal shirt,” says the player, whose subsequent return to City was sealed when she first saw David Silva work his magic on the Etihad pitch.

Silva remains her idol, but as a footballer Walsh has more in common with Fernando Redondo, a former defensive midfielder for Real Madrid and Argentina, and another of her idols, Sergio Busquets of Barcelona. Like this pair, she excels at snatching the ball from opponents, dictating the pace and using her passing range to tie up and switch play.

Former City manager Nick Cushing, who signed her from the Blackburn academy and is now temporarily in charge of New York City in MLS, says she has arguably the “best football brain” of all the players he has coached.

It is clear that her original incarnation as a right-back at Blackburn’s academy did no harm to Walsh. By that time, she had taken her father’s advice and spent hours watching football on TV, studying the movements of the players and the shape of the teams.

“I think that’s why I can see the game the way I see it,” she says. “Some of the other English girls spend their time getting their hair and makeup done before breakfast, but once we’re in the training center, I don’t care too much about how I look,” says Walsh. “I’m only here to play football.”

Kira Walsh (right) celebrating with Georgia Stanway after overtime victory over Spain in the quarter-finals. Photograph: Lynn Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

Although her weekend favorite is to drive to the center of Manchester and spend money on designer clothes and shoes, Walsh’s innate shyness often makes her reluctant to join other Lionesses in photo shoots for glossy magazines. This modest side of her character explains not only the reluctance to discuss nightly appearances at the National Gallery, but also the ambivalence towards social networks.

It would be an understatement to say that Walsh was hurt by criticism, mostly on Twitter, of some of her performances during England’s run to the semi-finals at the 2019 World Cup in France. “I really struggled with it,” she says. “There were even times when I thought it was really for me; Do I still want to play football?

Since then, she has matured and matured. “I worked with psychologists a lot,” she says. “It definitely gave me confidence and added something to my game.”

It also reinforced another contradiction in Walsh’s character: on the field, her natural reserve evaporates and she gains a strong voice. “I’m very articulate,” admits the player who would eventually succeed Steph Houghton as City captain. “I pride myself on high standards and have never had a problem telling people if something wasn’t good enough.

“I guess I’m a little different from some other players who tend to focus on the positives. If something needs to be said, I’ll be more than happy to say it; I will have these difficult conversations. If we want to win, we can’t be too soft on each other.”