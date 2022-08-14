New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Spending time outdoors sometimes means you have to deal with insects and their tendency to bite, including mosquitoes, horseflies, ticks, ants or spiders.

Sure, there are bug repellents. But they are not foolproof and not everyone has them all the time.

Most bites are harmless.

However, there are cases where the body reacts poorly to bug bites and requires special attention.

How to avoid bug bites

Here’s what experts should know and do if you’re dealing with a minor or serious bug bite.

Most bug bites can be treated at home

Dr. Brian Mangum, associate professor of medicine and epidemiologist at the University of Health Sciences Antigua, told Fox News Digital that most bug bites can be treated at home without requiring attention from a medical professional.

“Typically, a small bug bite causes itching, swelling, and a stinging sensation that subsides and goes away within a few days,” says Mangum.

Can bug bites cause allergies? How to avoid dangerous tick bites

He says these symptoms can also occur after a bug sting — and stings from certain bug species (ie hornets, fire ants and bees) can cause allergic reactions, especially in those prone to anaphylaxis.

Here’s how to treat a small bug bite

It’s important to wash the area of ​​the bug bite with soap and water, Mangum said.

In cases of stings, the bug’s stinger should be removed from the site before washing, he says.

After cleaning a bug bite, Mangum recommends placing ice, a cold wet cloth, or a cold water bottle on the inflamed patch of skin for about 20 minutes to reduce swelling and pain.

“You can also apply calamine lotion, a paste made with baking soda and water, or 1% hydrocortisone cream, which is available over the counter at your drugstore,” says Mangum.

“They also help reduce inflammation.”

Ohio man goes to emergency room for bug bite, receives cancer diagnosis instead

If itching and irritation around the bite site persist, antihistamine medications in the form of Benadryl (diphenhydramine) and non-prescription pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen are usually appropriate, Mangum says.

“Remember to follow the manufacturer’s instructions,” he warns.

While taking any medication, it is always better to consult a doctor first.

When to consult about a serious bug bite

There are rare cases where bug bites require medical attention, medical experts say.

Usually, this is related to an anaphylactic reaction – a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction that causes breathing difficulties, rapid heartbeat and light-headedness.

“If you have difficulty breathing, swelling of the face, including the lips, eyelids and throat, or if you feel dizzy or faint, you should not hesitate to call 911,” Mangum told Fox News Digital.

“Rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also warning signs of a severe reaction,” he said.

If anaphylaxis is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends evaluating the airways, breathing, and circulation.

CDC: How to recognize the signs of anaphylaxis Respiratory: Throat tightness, hyperventilation, shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing Gastrointestinal: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain Cardiovascular: dizziness, fainting, abnormally fast heart rate (tachycardia) and abnormally low blood pressure (hypotension) Skin and mucous membranes: rash, itching, swelling of the lips, face and/or throat Neurological: Anxiety, seizures, severe change in mood and sense of impending doom

The agency also says people experiencing anaphylactic symptoms should be placed in the supine position — meaning they lie horizontally with the head and torso up.

“People with a history of allergic reactions to bug bites, known as anaphylaxis, should talk to their doctor about carrying an epinephrine injector, which can be given quickly in an emergency and can save lives,” says Mangum.

Avoid home remedies; Watch for infection

Most bug bites and stings can be taken care of at home with over-the-counter creams and medicines, but DIY home remedies should be avoided, says Ija Korel, physician associate, founder and CEO of OVI Healthcare, a zero-cost hospital. Care is not for profit. She is in Kenya.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Don’t apply home remedies or remedies not recommended by a doctor,” Correll told Fox News Digital.

“I know this very well, because our children’s hospital is in the Kenyan town of Suna Migori, whose name translates directly to: ‘Here, mosquitoes make you bite yourself,'” Correll said. “It certainly lives up to that name.”

It’s important not to scratch the bug bite “too much” because that can lead to infection, she added.

A person should consult a health care provider if symptoms worsen or if there are questions or concerns.

“If the bite doesn’t heal properly or becomes infected, it’s important to seek medical attention,” warns Correll. “Signs that the infection is getting worse, such as fever, swelling, redness, or discharge from the wound.”

Regarding the symptoms of mosquito bites, the CDC states that more severe reactions may occur in these groups: children; Adults bitten by mosquito species not previously exposed; and people with immune system disorders.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

It also says that people experiencing more severe reactions may have the following signs: a large area of ​​swelling and redness; low-grade fever; hives; and swollen lymph nodes.

A person should consult a health care provider if symptoms worsen or if there are questions or concerns.