New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Entertainment lawyer Bert Fields, Best known for his work with A-list celebrity clients, passed away Sunday at the age of 93 at his California home.

Fields’ law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, announced the attorney’s death in an Aug. 8 statement.

“The majority of his career was spent at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, which he helped grow into a Hollywood behemoth. In addition to the industry-shaping deals he helped negotiate, this American legal legend tried many landmark cases. In the entertainment, sports and communications industries, and he worked in magazines and newspapers. Related to several personal profiles,” read the statement.

Fields was said to be suffering from “chronic neurological Effects of COVID-19Before his death, company spokesman Seth Horowitz told The Associated Press.

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73: From ‘Grease’ to ‘The Moment’, a timeline of music icon’s career highlights

Fields’ most important clients are included Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson and the Beatles, Also Harvey and Bob Weinstein. The longtime lawyer is known for his sharp wit as well as his verbal advocacy in the courtroom.

“He was a brilliant renaissance man…and he still had time to be an incredible, kind friend. He was my daughter’s godfather and officiant at her wedding. He was very loyal to his core. He was a true gentleman and I don’t know anyone like him. Don’t know. … I will miss him more than words can express,” actor Dustin Hoffman said in a press release.

Out of court, Fields was published Author of many books On William Shakespeare and King Richard III, he demonstrated his deep love of history.

“Bert Fields was a heavyweight. He did it all with dignity and enthusiasm and his insatiable passion for life and adventure. I had the honor and privilege of knowing this amazing man and for that I am forever grateful,” said producer Jerry. Bruckheimer said in a statement.

‘Magnum, PI’ actor Roger E. Mosley died at the age of 83

Fields has taken on several high-profile cases during his career, including George Harrison’s multi-million dollar verdict against his former manager, as well as George Lucas’ negotiations with Disney. Fields also represented Bob and Harvey Weinstein They tried to separate their company Miramax from Disney.

Born in Fields Los Angeles, California, on March 31, 1929, to a retired ballet dancer and eye surgeon. He graduated from the University of California-Los Angeles and later studied law at Harvard Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude and was awarded a law professorship.

Began legal career after serving as first lieutenant in Fields US Air Force During the Korean War. He then went on to teach at Stanford Law as well as serving as an annual lecturer at Harvard.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fields is survived by his wife Barbara Guggenheim, as well as his son James Elder Fields and his grandchildren Michael Lane Fields and Annabelle Fields.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.