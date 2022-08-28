New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responded Sunday to examples of Democrats criticizing President Biden’s $500,000,000,000 student loan handout, before arguing that “the criticism is valid” and that “the answer is not to deny aid to people who can’t deal with it.” Terrible student debt.”

“Well, the truth is, the criticism is valid,” Sanders said on ABC’s “This Week,” meeting with Senate Democrats.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said Sens. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., joined Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in criticizing the proposal.

“The answer is maybe, just maybe, we want to have a government that works for all working people and not just the people at the top,” Sanders said.

“Maybe we should have the courage to take on drug companies and not pay them ten times more for a particular drug than in other countries, so the answer is, don’t do what the Republicans want to do,” Sanders continued. “Oh, this guy was wronged because we were helping that guy.” The answer is to create a government that works for all people, not just wealthy campaign contributors.

Earlier this past week, Sen. Bennett wrote in a press release The student loan handout “proposes a way to pay for this plan with more targeted relief.”

“While immediate relief is important to families, one-time debt cancellation won’t solve the underlying problem,” Bennett said. “So I’m happy to see reforms to the income-driven repayment plans and public service loan forgiveness program.”

“Going forward, we must reform the system that got us in the first place with solutions to reduce the absurd cost of college,” he continued. “We cannot continue to trap another generation of Americans in this vicious cycle.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for an open Senate seat in Ohio, said in a statement released by the campaign a few days ago, “This sends the wrong message to millions of Ohioans who will not work hard without a degree. Meet.”

Ryan said the Biden administration should work on tax cuts for working and middle-class families.

“A lot of people who didn’t go to college make 30, 40 grand a year. They need help, too, so I’m proposing a tax cut for working people that affects everybody.” Ryan said in a CNN interview on Sunday. “With a piece of student debt [in my proposal]You can very easily let them negotiate — renegotiate to lower interest rates.”