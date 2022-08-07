Bernie Sanders criticized the inflation reduction legislation, saying it would have ‘minimal impact’

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders has criticized his party’s anti-inflation legislation, saying it is not enough to fight inflation.

“The so-called Inflation Act we’re debating this evening, and I say so-called, because according to the CBO and other economic organizations that have studied this bill, it will, in fact, have minimal impact on inflation,” Sanders said Saturday. said on the Senate floor.

During a rare overnight Senate session, Sanders also offered reform after reform to push it further on health care, prescription drugs and fossil fuels.

The independent Vermont senator noted that the bill does not address income inequality, childhood poverty or the health care system.

“You have a piece of legislation that’s a very, very tame piece, it’s not going anywhere as far as it should go on prescription drugs,” he told reporters.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said on ABC’s “This Week” that he was confident Sanders would vote for the measure.

“I understand that Senator Sanders has a different view than virtually everyone in our caucus, but I am confident that he will vote for it in the end.”

In an overnight vote-a-ram in the Senate, his proposed amendments failed as Democrats united to pass the bill.

Its improvements include:

Accelerated Medicare’s ability to negotiate lower pharmaceutical costs and expanded the list of drugs on which they could impose price caps. He failed by 99-1.

Sanders’ amendment (5211, as amended) to provide coverage for dental and oral health care, hearing care, and vision care under the Medicare program was rejected by a roll call vote of 97-3.

An extension of the special rules for the child tax credit applied for 2021 and an increase in the corporate tax rate (5208, as amended) which was rejected by a roll call vote of 97-1.

Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., the last Democratic holdout on the bill, agreed Thursday to support the bill. She negotiated the elimination of a provision raising taxes on carried interests aimed at wealthy investors, resolving a key difference that held back her support.

