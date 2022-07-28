New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bernard Cribbins, the beloved presenter of a 1970s British children’s show “The Wombles” And the actor from “Doctor Who” died. He is 93 years old.

Variety confirmed Cribbins’ death with his agent on Thursday.

The actor’s career has spanned over seven decades, featuring memorable performances BBC’s iconic “Doctor Who” seriesCribbins played the Doctor’s companion Tom Campbell in the 1966 film “Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 AD”, then returned to star in the revived TV show as Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of actor Catherine Tate’s Donna. Cribbins played Mott from 2007 to 2010.

“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davis posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the legendary actor, saying, “I love this guy. I love him.”

“Everybody knows him! He talks about the Beatles and David Niven, and how he used to sit on the stairs at a party with TH White imitating bird calls. And then he said, ‘I told Ashley Banjo last week…’ He loved being on Doctor Who. ‘Kids. I’m being called grandpa in the street!’ His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, including Kylie, were on Bernard. He walked around with a suitcase full of things, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really, what a wonderful actor.”

Elsewhere, Cribbins also became famous, particularly among generations of British children, as station porter Albert Perks in the 1970 classic film “The Railway Children”.

Cribbins’ agent, in a statement shared with Variety, touted the actor’s work on the series “Carry On,” the 1962 grotesque song “Right Said Fred” and his portrayal of a belligerent hotel guest in “Fawlty Towers.”

“He worked well into his 90s, most recently appearing in ‘Doctor Who’ and the CBeebies series ‘Old Jack’s Boat,'” Cribbins’ agent said. “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is unquestionable. He was unique, represented the best of his generation and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Cribbins recent work 2022 includes a pair of podcasts: “Dr. Who & the Daleks: The Official Story of the Films” and “The Jungle Book: The Mowgli Stories.”

In 2009, the actor received a special award at the British Academy Children’s Awards. The honor was presented by his former “Doctor Who” co-star Tate. Cribbins was later appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s 2011 Birthday Honors list.

Cribbins lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, in 2021.