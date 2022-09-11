type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Berlin says no to fan zone and cancels party
SportsFOOTBALL

Berlin says no to fan zone and cancels party in Germany

By printveela editor

FIFA’s decision to host the World Cup in Qatar during the northern hemisphere winter means thousands of German fans will have to make do without their traditional huge fan mile at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

Berlin’s local environmental authority told news agency DPA on Saturday it was unlikely to approve the special exemptions needed for such an event, while the chief executive of the organizing company said it would not be possible this year.

Due to inflation, the average cost to complete a Panini sticker book for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has risen to £870.

Willy Kausch, CEO of KIT Group, said it was difficult to organize a fan mile during the Christmas market season and that the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the obstacles. “We decided not to do that,” Kaush said.

The Fan Mile has become a key part of the World Cup for German fans – a mile-long strip of food and drink vendors with big screens showing games – that has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans during previous World Cup tournaments.

Around nine million fans took part in the fan mile when Germany hosted the tournament in 2006. When Germany won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, Joachim Löw’s team presented the trophy to the fans at the Fan Mile in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The fan mile was last held in 2018, when the mood was a bit more subdued as Germany failed as defending champions.

FIFA, football’s world governing body, made the decision in 2015 to move the World Cup, traditionally held in the summer, to winter due to the scorching heat in Qatar, which was awarded the tournament in 2010 amid allegations of corruption. U.S. prosecutors said members of FIFA’s executive committee were given bribes to get their votes for Qatar.

German DFB President Theo Zwanziger at the time heavily criticized the decision and later became the target of a multi-year clandestine Qatari-funded influence operation run by former CIA operatives to try to change his mind. It failed.

